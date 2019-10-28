When Sierra Vista Buena coach Joe Thomas first heard about the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Open tournament, he breathed a sigh of relief.
In 2017, the Colts, at 6-4, came up two spots short of the 16-team state tournament. Last year, they went 5-5 and were No. 20. Thus the Open bracket, taking the best eight teams, regardless of class, seemed perfectly suited to bring relief to Thomas’ playoff-starved group. Only it doesn’t look like they will need it.
Ranked No. 13 before a 27-0 win last week over No. 11 Ironwood Ridge, the Colts (7-2) have all but assured their playoff spot this fall. That’s even without accounting for the predicted departure of Peoria Centennial, Scottsdale Horizon and Gilbert Higley to the Open.
But Thomas had high expectations since before even Week 1, a 35-6 thrashing of Catalina Foothills. The veteran defensive line and four-year starting quarterback Jovoni Borbon, who also has six interceptions as a safety, have elevated the program from an 0-10 season as freshmen. Entering their final regular season game Friday, against Sunnyside at home, Buena has won six of its last seven while that much-improved defense has allowed 8.7 points per game.
“I want us to be in the top 16 before they release those other teams to the open division.” Thomas said. “So we’re excited, but we’re not celebrating yet. We’re going to play like we have to win that one to get in the playoffs.”
New kid on the block
As Sabino fights for a home playoff game, sophomore running back Ken Blackman’s insertion has steadied the offense.
Blackman, a transfer from Marana, sat out the first five games, per AIA rules, before making his debut and guiding the Sabercats (7-2) to four straight wins. He’s already the team’s leading rusher with 263 yards on just 47 carries with a touchdown in each game, putting Sabino solidly in 3A’s top 10.
“We had a pretty great running back ahead of him, Daniel McAllister, who got hurt a couple of weeks ago,” coach Ryan McBrayer said. “That’s where Kenny stepped in. He’s being running our scout team and earned a lot of respect the way he’s been going against our first-team defense.”
Changing it up
Mountain View’s switch at quarterback, from Hayden Parson to Giovanni Ciacco, has breathed life into the offense.
After being held to 13 points or less in each of the first five games, Mountain View has scored 21 or more in each of its last four, all wins. Ciacco’s running ability has brought a new element. In just the last two weeks, he’s rushed for 110 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. He also had his best passing performance in last week’s 21-14 win over Desert View, completing 9 of 12 for 149 yards with a touchdown.
But it doesn’t stop there. Coach Matt Johnson thinks the 6-foot-5 Parson is also a problem for defenses at tight end, where his height advantage causes matchup concerns.
Revenge on their minds
Don’t tell Cienega that Friday’s game doesn’t mean anything.
The Bobcats (7-2) and Ironwood Ridge (5-4) seem to be both firmly in the playoffs. However, the last two meetings have been decided by a combined four points.
“It’s a huge game,” Cienega coach Pat Nugent said. “If we win, I think we’re guaranteeing us a home playoff game, and then, Ironwood Ridge has been the only Tucson team that has beaten us in four years. They’ve been a nemesis for us for a long time.”
A puncher’s chance
Canyon del Oro is doing its best to make a case it should be in the Open tournament.
The Dorados (8-1) crushed Casa Grande Vista Grande 56-6 last week. However, their best argument was trailing Salpointe Catholic, the state’s No. 2 team regardless of division, just 14-0 at halftime. Ultimately, CDO probably needs a dominant win at Casa Grande (5-4), along with losses by Mesa Red Mountain and Gilbert Higley this week to have a shot at making the eight-team field.
Catalina’s big win
Ranked last in 3A, Catalina entered last week’s game against Tanque Verde looking for any sort of momentum.
The Trojans (1-8) delivered, winning their first game of the season 14-12. Randy Rodriguez was the star of the evening returning a kickoff 70-plus yards for a score while also recording three sacks on defense and giving his team a boost in morale heading into its final game at Pusch Ridge Christian.
“I feel great for the kids,” coach Chris Barlow said. “They’ve worked hard all year. A lot of things had to go right for that outcome to come together for them. If you just focus on working hard in the moment, you’re going to get what you deserve.”