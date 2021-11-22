High school football notebook: 'Super-tough kid' leads CDO; Lancers large, in charge up front

Canyon del Oro has taken a long, winding road to get to the Class 4A state quarterfinals, and it has nothing to do with the five-hour bus trip to Lake Havasu over the weekend.

That trip served as a welcome getaway for the 12th-seeded Dorados. They stayed in a hotel Thursday night and were ready to play Friday, emerging with a 35-21 victory over Lake Havasu.

The chaos of getting there — an 0-3 start, a disappointing senior night loss to Casa Grande, and even a late cancellation by the bus that was supposed to take them across the state for the first-round matchup — is what made Friday night's win special.

“The trip was amazing, even before we stepped on the field,” coach Dustin Peace said. “It was almost better this way. That really was great, and obviously, to come out with a win just capped it all off.”

Sophomore running back Kayden Luke pounded his way for 193 rushing yards on 26 carries with three touchdowns, leading a ground attack that topped the 300-yard mark for the first time this season.