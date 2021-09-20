High school football notebook: Tanque Verde's seniors shining; Sahuaro's special night

Tanque Verde travels to Gilbert San Tan Charter this week, hoping to build on its performance. The key will be shutting down sophomore quarterback Zayden Neill, who has already thrown for more than 1,000 yards this season in just four games for the Roadrunners (1-3).

A memorial’s return

Sahuaro had been holding an annual memorial game for former quarterback Rick Botkin before COVID-19 concerns prevented that tradition from continuing last fall.

On Friday, it returned more than 40 years since Botkin’s death from an automobile accident in 1977. Botkin’s family was once again seated in the bleachers behind the east end zone, balloons were sent into the night sky by the players and Botkin’s No. 25 was painted red on each 25-yard line.

“That family treats us exceptionally well,” coach Scott McKee said. “It’s an honor and privilege to do it, and it’s really special to see his former teammates, from 43 years ago, come back to this game every year. They live in Florida, Texas, California and every year, that guy meant enough to them that they find a way out here.”

Senior running back Javez Blair, who usually wears No. 16, donned Botkin’s No. 25 in commemoration and rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries in the 26-7 loss to Mountain View.