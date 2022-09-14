High school football picks: Catalina, Mica Mountain play rare Thursday game's before Friday slate

This week’s high school football slate is like going to a restaurant after payday: you’re getting an appetizer.

While Friday is chock-full of notable matchups across town, Thursday provides an early taste courtesy of a pair of local games.

The Star breaks down both matchups. All games kick off at 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.

Catalina (0-3) at KINGMAN ACADEMY (1-3)

Location: 3420 N. Burbank St., Kingman

What to expect: The Trojans forfeited their game to Phoenix Cortez last week, but are hopeful to pick up their first win of the season this week. Unfortunately for Catalina, three of its first four games are on the road. The good news? The Trojans have back-to-back home games against Globe and Tombstone the following weeks. Look for Catalina to get a win or two this season, but it won’t be this week. Call it 42-14.

MICA MOUNTAIN (1-1) at San Tan Valley Poston Butte (0-1)

Location: 32375 N. Gantzel Road, San Tan Valley