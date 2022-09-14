High school football picks: Catalina, Mica Mountain play rare Thursday game's before Friday slate

This week’s high school football slate is like going to a restaurant after payday: you’re getting an appetizer.
While Friday is chock-full of notable matchups across town, Thursday provides an early taste courtesy of a pair of local games.
The Star breaks down both matchups. All games kick off at 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.
Catalina (0-3) at KINGMAN ACADEMY (1-3)
Location: 3420 N. Burbank St., Kingman
What to expect: The Trojans forfeited their game to Phoenix Cortez last week, but are hopeful to pick up their first win of the season this week. Unfortunately for Catalina, three of its first four games are on the road. The good news? The Trojans have back-to-back home games against Globe and Tombstone the following weeks. Look for Catalina to get a win or two this season, but it won’t be this week. Call it 42-14.
MICA MOUNTAIN (1-1) at San Tan Valley Poston Butte (0-1)
Location: 32375 N. Gantzel Road, San Tan Valley
What to expect: Mica Mountain held a seven-point lead after the first quarter in last week’s game against Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain, but the Thunderbolts surrendered 34 unanswered points and fell 41-14. Mica Mountain finished with just 121 yards of total offense, while Bradshaw Mountain had 412 — including 250 on the ground. It doesn’t get any easier this week: Mica Mountain visits a Poston Butte team that rushed for 235 yards in its 20-13 win over Round Valley last week. Poston Butte's Gaven Thrower rushed for 133 of those 235 yards and scored two touchdowns, while do-it-all playmaker Jakhi Robertson had 37 rushing yards, a touchdown reception and seven tackles on defense. If Mica Mountain can contain those two, the Thunderbolts will have a chance at redeeming last week’s disappointment. We think they will. Call it 21-17.
