High school football picks: Marana's passing attack will be on display in showdown vs. Sunnyside

Mid-October in Tucson means two things: Light windbreakers and meaningful high school football.

The Star’s game of the week is a sneak peek into the Class 5A playoffs, with the Sunnyside Blue Devils visiting the Marana Tigers.

The Star’s Justin Spears previews (and predicts) every game around town, including the Sunnyside-Marana showdown. All games kick off on Friday at 7 p.m.; predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.

Tucson High (2-4) at DESERT VIEW (3-2)

Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road

What to expect: The Jaguars have won three straight since dropping their first two contests. In a 43-11 win over Ironwood Ridge, quarterback Anthony Estrella completed 10 of 14 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Justin Bucio caught four of those passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. The Estrella-Bucio connection will be strong again on Friday; expect a 23-20 win over Tucson High.

Gilbert Williams Field (3-3) at SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (3-3)

Location: 1545 E. Copper St.

What to expect: Does this game qualify for the best matchup between 3-3 teams in Arizona state history? Both teams have lost to schools such as Scottsdale Chaparral, Mesa Red Mountain, Chandler Basha, Mesa Desert Ridge, Queen Creek Casteel and Peoria Centennial — and four of those teams are likely to play in the Open Division playoff.Salpointe Catholic allowed 654 yards in a 27-24 loss to Mesa Red Mountain. If the Lancers can things clean up defensively and stop Williams Field running back Dylan Lee (who’s averaging 210 yards per game this season), they should win. Call it 30-27.

SAHUARO (2-4) at Amphitheater (1-5)

Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road

What to expect: Sahuaro kept Walden Grove’s high-powered offense honest last week in a 39-20 loss. The Cougars’ defense logged three sacks and Treshon Birch returned two interceptions for touchdowns. This week, the Cougars’ defensive efforts will result in a win. Call it 28-14.

CATALINA FOOTHILLS (3-3) at Sahuarita (0-6)

Location: 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita

What to expect: The Falcons rushed for 280 yards as a team last week, and should run to another victory this week. Call it 30-14.

Douglas (3-3) at MICA MOUNTAIN (2-4)

Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road

What to expect: Mica Mountain cruised by Empire 48-6 in the first-ever All-Vail Unified School District football game, snap a four-game losing streak in the process. Mica Mountain sophomore Jayden Thoreson completed 14 of 17 passes for 175 yards and five touchdowns in the win. With star running back Kaspen Colbert out with injury, the Thunderbolts will have to rely on Thoreson’s arm more. It won't be easy; Douglas is hungry to end its three-game skid. Close call, but we like the Thunderbolts in a 34-28 game.

Pueblo (4-2) at CANYON DEL ORO (5-1)

Location: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley

What to expect: CDO coach Dustin Peace won his 100th game as the Dorados’ leader last week. He’ll get win No. 101 on Friday, if CDO rushes for 319 yards like it did against Douglas last week. Call it 35-20.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (4-2) at Sierra Vista Buena (2-4)

Location: 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista

What to expect: The two-quarterback system of Josh Roman Jr. and William Howell appears to work for Mountain View. It should work again this week. Call it 42-21.

RINCON/UNIVERSITY (1-5) at Cholla (1-5)

Location: 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

What to expect: The Chargers have coughed up at least 50 points in each of their last four games, while the Rangers have only surrendered at least 50 points once this season. Call it 24-14 in favor of the visitors.

CIENEGA (2-4) at Ironwood Ridge (1-5)

Location: 2475 W. Naranja Drive

What to expect: The Nighthawks are in rebuild mode, while the Bobcats are attempting to save their season. Expect Cienega to do just that, beating its crosstown rival 49-7.

CASA GRANDE VISTA GRANDE (5-2) at Empire (3-3)

Location: 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail

What to expect: The Ravens have been outscored by a combined 71-6 in the last two games — and they’re about to host a team on a five-game winning streak. Call it 42-14, Vista Grande.

FLOWING WELLS (2-4) at Nogales (0-6)

Location: 1950 Apache Blvd., Nogales

What to expect: Flowing Wells snapped its four-game losing streak with a dominant win over Cholla last week. How about two in a row? Call it 35-13.

WALDEN GROVE (4-2) at Rio Rico (3-3)

Location: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico

What to expect: Can Jeff Scurran’s Rio Rico defense slow down a Walden Grove passing attack led by quarterback Gabriel Smith, who is at 1,812 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this season? Smith is averaging just over 300 yards per game this season. He’ll eclipse 2,000 season yards on Friday. Call it 52-14.

PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (7-1) at Palo Verde (2-6)

Location: 1302 S. Avenida Vega

What to expect: Pusch Ridge Christian finished the three-game gauntlet on its schedule with two victories, taking down Sabino and Chandler Valley Christian. The Lions are in postseason form, and they'll cruise again Friday. Call it 56-7.

Sabino (6-2) at THATCHER (8-0)

Location: 601 N. 3rd Ave., Thatcher

What to expect: The Sabercats were humbled 56-19 by Mesa Eastmark last week; it was 42-7 at halftime. Thatcher outlasted Mesa Eastmark 31-30 earlier this season, and has outscored its opponents 323-94 this season. Sabino is potentially playing the Class 3A state champion on Friday, which will be a useful measuring tool for the Sabercats with the postseason approaching. Call it 49-27.

Catalina (0-7) at WILLCOX (6-2)

Location: 240 N. Bisbee Ave., Willcox

What to expect: The Trojans are scheduled to play two more games. That’s two more chances to score their first points of the season. Call it 42-0 in favor of the home team.

TANQUE VERDE (4-4) at Tombstone (3-5)

Location: 1211 N. Yellow Jacket Way, Tombstone

What to expect: Maybe the Allen Street shops will be open late on Friday. A scorpion lollipop will taste sweeter after Tanque Verde's 30-28 win.

Sunnyside (3-2) at MARANA (5-1)

Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road