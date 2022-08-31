High school football picks: Mica Mountain travels north, 'Duel in the District' moves to Kino

During the monsoon months in Tucson, the word forecast is often tossed around.

Thirty percent chance of rain one day, 20% the next. We check the radar — and the skies.

We’re not meteorologists, but here’s what we can forecast: Friday night lights are back. And the season-opening slate for most high schools in Southern Arizona features a handful of notable matchups, including a two-fer on Thursday; district rivals Sunnyside and Desert View battle it out at Kino North Stadium, while Southern Arizona's newest program, Mica Mountain, visits Ironwood Ridge. The Star’s game of the week on Friday is Marana-Mountain View.

The Star’s weekly picks and breakdowns are back by popular demand.

Predicted winners, along with their 2021 records, are in ALL CAPS. All games are scheduled for 7 p.m., unless noted.

Thursday's games

SUNNYSIDE (6-4) at Desert View (10-2

What to expect: While Desert View puts the finishing touches on its new turf, which will be unveiled on Sept. 30, the Jaguars moved their "Duel in the District" game to Kino North Stadium. Last year’s matchup was a thriller, with Desert View scoring 16 points to win 29-21. Desert View lost star running backs Serge Gboweiah and Carlos Alvarez, who combined for 4,063 yards in their varsity careers, in the offseason. Sunnyside, with first-year head coach Thomas Romack at the helm, reloads with star quarterback Deion Conde and receivers Diego Arellano and Mekhi Gaskin. Expect Sunnyside to start off the Romack era with a gritty win over Desert View. Call it 30-21.

Mica Mountain (3-3) at IRONWOOD RIDGE (6-5)

What to expect: Last season was a crash course for Mica Mountain, Southern Arizona's newest football program. The Thunderbolts are competing at the Class 4A level now, and Thursday night's opener against Ironwood Ridge doesn't get any bigger. It's a tough call, but we’ll side with the Nighthawks in this game. Call it 35-21.

Friday's games

SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (11-3) at Scottsdale Chaparral (9-5)

What to expect: Salpointe Catholic is a juggernaut in Southern Arizona. Well, the Lancers have a heavyweight schedule in their first season as a Class 6A team. The good news for Salpointe Catholic heading into Friday's game at Scottsdale Chaparral: Anthony Lucas, a five-star defensive lineman, graduated and is now at Texas A&M. The bad news: Gavin Gewinger, a 6-foot-4-inch, 260-pound Stanford commit, is expected to wreak havoc on the Firebirds’ defensive line. The Lancers will lean on Arizona Wildcats target Luis Cordova and tight end Damian Coley to block on the edge, and how they fare could decide the outcome of this game. We expect Salpointe to establish a run game and sneak out with a win. Call it 21-20.

Tucson High (1-9) at MESA DOBSON (4-5)

What to expect: Former Tucson Sugar Skulls assistant Malcolm Nelson makes his Tucson High debut following the resignation of former coach Richard Sanchez. To start off the Nelson era with a win, the Badgers will have to force Mesa Dobson quarterback Jordan Legg, who threw for four touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season, to turn over the ball. We’ll take the home team, but don’t count out the Badgers. Call it 42-30.

Amphitheater (5-4) at FLOWING WELLS (4-7)

What to expect: The last contest these teams met, Amphi running back Kiko Trejo rushed 23 times for 237 yards and four touchdowns. Trejo has graduated and Flowing Wells is returning to its stadium full-time after renovations last season. Caballeros win, 17-14.

Palo Verde (0-0) at CATALINA (1-9)

What to expect: Palo Verde returns to the high school football scene after failing to field a team last season due to low participation numbers. Both teams are winless this season, so one of these teams will walk away with their first triumph of the year. Palo Verde hasn't won since Nov. 14, 2020, when the Titans beat east-side rival Santa Rita 10-0 in the shortened, pandemic-influenced season. On Friday, the Trojans will be the victors. Call it 14-7.

CIENEGA (8-4) at Catalina Foothills (6-4)

What to expect: Cienega will have to replace multi-sport star Ritchie McCormack at running back, but senior quarterback Brayden Cherry returns following a 1,735-yard junior campaign. Cherry will be protected by an offensive line that includes 6-foot-1-inch, 285-pound Atlanta transfer Eduardo Heil and 6-1, 272-pound center Landen Halle. Expect the Bobcats to take care of business to begin the season. Call it 38-17.

Walden Grove (4-6) at CANYON DEL ORO (7-5)

What to expect: CDO added former Ironwood Ridge star running back and cornerback Jordan Thomas, but due to AIA transfer rules, he’ll have to sit out the first half of the season. Thomas’ absence will be noticeable, but the Dorados will be just fine — though Friday's game won't be easy. Walden Grove quarterback Caleb Lyden could become one of the top passers in Southern Arizona this season. Call it 28-24.

Cholla (1-8) at PUEBLO (4-5)

What to expect: Despite playing just five games last season, Cholla star running back and returner Malachi Eafon — the nephew of former Arizona star Kelvin Eafon — led the Chargers with 386 all-purpose yards. Pueblo quarterback Diego Ramirez threw for 1,202 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games last season. Ramirez’s top two targets, Andre Blanton and Miguel Moreira, also return to the Warriors. Pueblo’s passing attack, orchestrated by third-year head coach Jake Allen, will be on display Friday. Call it 42-20, with Pueblo winning.

Rincon/University (1-9) at EMPIRE (5-6)

What to expect: Empire wide receiver Hyrum Tanner led the Ravens in all-purpose yards last season, and is one of the more underrated standouts in Southern Arizona. Expect he and the Ravens to soar on Friday. Call it 49-23.

MARANA (7-3) at Mountain View (4-6)

What to expect: Marana will be without star quarterback Elijah Joplin, who threw for 2,658 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, after the senior suffered an orbital bone injury. With Joplin out, the bulk of the offensive production falls on the shoulders of senior running back Matthew Jensen, who was an All-Class 5A Sonoran Region selection last season. On the other side, Mountain View had three losses in 2021 that were one-possession games. This could be anyone’s game. We like Marana’s rushing attack. Call it 21-17.

Nogales (3-7) at RIO RICO (0-8)

What to expect: Legendary high school football coach Jeff Scurran’s latest challenge takes him to the Santa Cruz Valley. Expect the Hawks to pull off their first win since Nov. 6, 2020. Call it 8-7.

PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (8-3) at Bullhead City Mohave (5-5)

What to expect: Pusch Ridge Christian has won five straight games going back to last season, with wins over Waddell American Leadership Academy-West Foothills and Surprise Paradise Honors to begin this year. Lions quarterback Bubba Mustain is averaging 236 passing yards and four touchdowns per game this season. Expect the Lions to show pride this week, when they return to Tucson with a 56-20 victory.

Sahuarita (1-8) at SIERRA VISTA BUENA (3-7)

What to expect: Sierra Vista Buena quarterback Nash Moore led the team in passing as a freshman. He’s got a long way to go to catch up to Jovoni Borbon, who’s now a long snapper at SMU, as the program’s all-time passing leader, but it’s achievable. Moore and Buena start off the season right. Call it 28-27.

SAHUARO (0-9) at Chandler Seton Catholic (2-9)

What to expect: The Cougars will have a couple local icons on their sideline this season. Former Salpointe Catholic and UA standout Cam Denson is coaching Sahuaro’s secondary, while his former head coach Dennis Bene, who led Salpointe Catholic to a state title in 2013, will assist head coach Al Alexander, who formerly coached the offensive line at Salpointe Catholic, as a defensive line coach. The Cougars will be ready for this game. Call it 24-20.

Santa Rita (1-9) at LAVEEN HERITAGE ACADEMY (2-8)

What to expect: Last week's 40-0 loss to Globe wasn’t an ideal way to start to season, and although Santa Rita won’t go winless this season, the Eagles aren’t likely to get that victory this week. Call it 49-13.

TANQUE VERDE (7-3) at Phoenix Valley Lutheran (4-4)