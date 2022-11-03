High school football picks: Sabino, other small schools start playoff push Friday night (with predictions)

Postseason time came early for a few teams in Southern Arizona.

While big-school programs finish up the last two weeks of the regular season, Class 3A and 2A divisions begin their state playoffs.

The Star’s game of the week is Sabino’s first-round 3A state playoff matchup against Queen Creek San Tan Foothills.

The Star’s Justin Spears previews (and predicts) that game along with the other matchups in Tucson this week. Every game is on Friday at 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS:

Ironwood Ridge (1-7) at TUCSON HIGH (2-6)

Location: 400 N. Second Ave.

What to expect: The Badgers’ comeback bid came up short in a 14-7 loss to Sierra Vista Buena, but Tucson High bounces back this week, 21-13.

Mesa Mountain View (2-6) at SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (5-3)

Location: 1545 E. Copper St.

What to expect: Since getting humbled 46-14 by Chandler Basha, Salpointe Catholic has won four of its last five games — including last week’s 42-0 win over Tolleson. On senior night, Salpointe thumps Mesa Mountain View, 49-17.

RIO RICO (3-5) at Amphitheater (1-7)

Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road

What to expect: Amphi is hungry for its first 4A Gila Region win. Rio Rico is coming off a 63-29 loss to Catalina Foothills in coach Jeff Scurran’s first game against the Falcons since taking over at Rio Rico. Expect Rio Rico to be successful when it returns to Tucson this weekend, 30-20.

CATALINA FOOTHILLS (5-3) at Sahuaro (4-4)

Location: 545 N. Camino Seco

What to expect: Foothills has won three straight games, and Sahuaro recently beat Sahuarita 52-0 behind senior running back Nehemiah Watson’s 129 yards and four touchdowns. The Foothills-Sahuaro matchup will arguably be one of the top entertaining games of the night. We like the Falcons to edge Sahuaro 30-28.

Empire (3-5) at CANYON DEL ORO (7-1)

Location: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley

What to expect: CDO has won five straight games, while Empire has lost four straight. We like the Dorados to win their eighth game of the season, setting up a highly-anticipated showdown with Mica Mountain next week.

MARANA (7-1) at Cholla (2-6)

Location: 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

What to expect: Marana quarterback Elijah Joplin is now up to 1,904 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 76% of his passes. Joplin and the Tigers are officially in playoff mode. They shouldn’t have any problems against Cholla. Call it 56-7.

CIENEGA (4-4) at Mountain View (3-5)

Location: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.

What to expect: Cienega is on a roll, having won three straight after starting 1-4. The Bobcats’ defense will be tested against Mountain View’s two-quarterback tandem of Josh Roman Jr. and William Howell, whom combined for 201 passing yards and 91 rushing yards against Ironwood Ridge last week. Since taking over as Cienega's starting quarterback, Evan Weber is averaging 202 yards per game. The quarterback play will be elite in this one, but we like Cienega, 23-14.

Desert View (4-3) at SIERRA VISTA BUENA (6-2)

Location: 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista

What to expect: Buena running back Andres Bonilla has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game this season, posting four multi-touchdown performances. The Colts ride the shoulders of their workhorse running back again. Call it 38-28.

FLOWING WELLS (2-6) at Rincon/University (1-7)

Location: 421 N. Arcadia Blvd.

What to expect: Friday's loser will sit alone in last place of the 5A Sonoran Region standings. Expect the Caballeros to prevail, 14-7.

MICA MOUNTAIN (4-4) at Casa Grande Vista Grande (6-3)

Location: 1556 N. Arizola Road, Casa Grande

What to expect: Sophomore Jayden Thoreson completed 18 of 23 passes for 268 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Mica Mountain’s 22-14 win over Pueblo last Friday. The Thunderbolts will spoil Vista Grande’s senior night with a 31-27 win.

Nogales (2-6) at SUNNYSIDE (5-3)

Location: 2500 E Ajo Way (Kino North Stadium)

What to expect: Sunnyside recorded 383 yards of total offense and scored over 60 points last week, its best offensive output since the pandemic-influenced 2020 season. We like the Blue Devils to win again Friday, 44-13.

Douglas (4-4) at PUEBLO (4-4)

Location: 3500 S. 12th Ave.

What to expect: Pueblo has lost two one-possession scores recently. The Warriors are due. Call it 38-17.

Sahuarita (0-8) at WALDEN GROVE (6-2)

Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita

What to expect: One of Southern Arizona’s top gunslingers plays in Sahuarita — and it’s not the team with the town in its name. Walden Grove’s Gabriel Smith has passed for 2,266 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, with just three interceptions to his name. Bold prediction: Smith throws for seven touchdowns Friday on the way to a 63-14 win.

No. 15 Tanque Verde (5-5) at No. 2 MORENCI (9-1)

What: Class 2A state playoffs, first round

Location: 473 Stadium Dr., Morenci

What to expect: Morenci beat Tanque Verde 44-0 in the teams' season opener back in August, finishing the night with 374 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Tanque Verde stumbled into the playoffs following a 55-6 loss to Willcox. It doesn’t bode well for Tanque Verde. Call it 42-14 for Morenci.

No. 14 Waddell American Leadership Academy-West Foothills (5-5) at No. 3 PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (9-1)

What: Class 3A playoffs, first round

Location: 9500 N. Oracle Road

What to expect: Pusch Ridge Christian outscored its last three opponents of the regular season, 183-27. And the Lions have had recent success against American Leadership Academy-West Foothills, having won 33-7 in the teams' season opener. Pusch Ridge Christian running back Abraham Grajeda had 135 yards and two touchdowns against the Guardians. Look for the Lions' Brysen Barrios, who has scored at least one touchdown in nine straight games, to make an impact this time around. Call it 42-21.

No. 10 Queen Creek San Tan Foothills (7-3) at No. 7 SABINO (7-3)

What: Class 3A playoffs, first round

Location: 5000 N. Bowes Road