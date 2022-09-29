High school football picks: Sabino-Pusch Ridge Christian showdown a playoff preview

This week's high school football slate features a battle between two of the best Class 3A teams in the state: Sabino and Pusch Ridge Christian. Friday night's game could very well be a playoff preview.
The Star breaks down that game along with other notable Tucson-area matchups going down Friday night. Predicted winners are in ALL CAPS, and kickoff times are set for 7 p.m.
Tucson High (2-1) at CATALINA FOOTHILLS (1-2)
Where: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
What to expect: Tucson High’s 20-point first half was enough to hold off Phoenix South Mountain 20-12 last Friday. Badgers running back Prince Mugisha had 20 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown in the win. After opening up the season against Cienega and Pusch Ridge Christian, Catalina Foothills finally earned its first win with a 29-26 outing against Mica Mountain. If the Falcons contain Mugisha, they’ll be due for another win, 24-20.
CANYON DEL ORO (2-1) at Phoenix St. Mary’s (2-1)
Where: 2525 N. 3rd St. Ac, Phoenix
What to expect: CDO dropped its first game of the season, falling to Marana 40-37 in a shootout last week. Dorados running back Jose Alba had 153 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while complementary senior Kendric Astacio tacked on two rushing touchdowns. We think CDO’s run game will travel this week in a 35-24 win.
Cienega (1-2) at GOODYEAR DESERT EDGE (3-1)
Where: 15778 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear
What to expect: Everything unraveled in the second half for Cienega in its 37-13 loss to Salpointe Catholic. To make matters worse, starting quarterback Brayden Cherry exited the game late with a leg injury. Considering the Bobcats are facing a Goodyear Desert Edge team that’s outscored its opponents 156-42 this season — and then must face Marana’s high-powered offense — Cienega's playoff hopes may very well be in jeopardy. Expect Desert Edge to drop Cienega this week, 31-20.
Flowing Wells (1-2) at DESERT VIEW (0-2)
Where: 4101 E. Valencia Road
What to expect: Desert View is coming off a bye. We like the Jaguars to bounce back and win in nail-biting fashion at home, 20-14.
Sahuarita (0-3) at EMPIRE (2-1)
Where: 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
What to expect: Who said wins had to be pretty? Empire proved that last week with a 6-0 win over Glendale Deer Valley. Junior running back Ethan Goodall scored a touchdown in the first quarter, but the Ravens were blanked the rest of the way. Empire wins in a more convincing fashion this week, 24-13.
PUEBLO (2-1) at Amphitheater (0-3)
Where: 125 W. Yavapai Road
What to expect: Pueblo was humbled last week by Walden Grove, 34-6. Amphi has scored seven points in all three of its losses this season. As long as Pueblo scores more than seven points, the Warriors should win. Call it 35-7.
SUNNYSIDE (1-2) at Ironwood Ridge (0-3)
Where: 2475 W. Naranja Drive
What to expect: Losses to Cave Creek Cactus Shadows and Waddell Canyon View have marred first-year coach Thomas Romack's team, but the Blue Devils have displayed more promise than Ironwood Ridge this season. Close call, but we like Sunnyside to win, 21-14.
Mesa Westwood (1-3) at MARANA (3-0)
Where: 12000 W. Emigh Road
What to expect: In a 40-37 win over CDO last week, Marana quarterback Elijah Joplin — who suffered a serious orbital fracture in the offseason — completed 31 of 38 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. Joplins’ top target, Dezmen Roebuck, is among the top pass-catchers in the state with 26 receptions for 358 yards and four touchdowns. The Joplin-Roebuck connection will be strong again. Call it 56-14 in favor of the home team.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (0-3) at Nogales (0-3)
Where: 1950 Apache Blvd., Nogales
What to expect: Not all three 0-3 teams are created equal. While Nogales suffered a spirited 21-7 loss to Sahuaro, Mountain View has faced Marana, Gilbert Higley and Mesa Red Mountain — three teams that are a combined 9-1; Nogales’ opponents are 6-4. Call it 23-14 for the Mountain Lions.
CASA GRANDE VISTA GRANDE (2-2) at Rio Rico (1-2)
Where: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico
What to expect: Jeff Scurran has turned Rio Rico into competitors, but Casa Grande Vista Grande has won its last two games and has momentum. Call it 28-17 in favor of the visitors.
DOUGLAS (3-0) at Glendale Independence (0-3)
Where: 6602 N. 75th Ave., Glendale
What to expect: Douglas’ offense went full “Greatest Show on Turf” against Rio Rico last week, with Aiden Rodriguez playing the role of Kurt Warner. Rodriguez threw for 370 yards and three touchdowns, with Emiliano Bertheley hauling in 10 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Keep an eye on the Bulldogs this year. Call it 35-13.
THATCHER (5-0) at Sahuaro (2-1)
Where: 545 N. Camino Seco
What to expect: A small town that lives and breathes football, Thatcher is as “Friday Night Lights” as it gets. Now competing at the Class 3A level, the Eagles are still a powerhouse. Sahuaro’s astute coaching staff will have a game plan for Thatcher, but we still like the Eagles to win, 27-20.
TOMBSTONE (2-3) at Catalina (0-4)
Where: 3645 E. Pima St.
What to expect: Tombstone is coming off a 56-0 loss to Morenci. They’ll be ready for the Trojans, 35-0.
SABINO (5-0) at Pusch Ridge Christian (5-1)
Where: 9500 N. Oracle Road
What to expect: Arguably the two best Class 3A teams in Tucson will square off for a highly-anticipated contest. Both teams have scored over 40 points in a combined eight games this season. Sabino quarterback Cameron Hackworth is averaging 255.4 passing yards per game. Pusch Ridge Christian quarterback Bubba Mustain? 251.7. Hackworth has tossed for 19 touchdowns and no interceptions; Mustain has 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. Both teams have high-powered offenses led by stellar quarterbacks, but we’ll side with the team that has fewer takeaways. Call it 38-35.
