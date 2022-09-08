High school football picks: Sabino-Sahuaro showdown highlights packed slate in Week 2

Week 1 of the high school football season was one to remember, but the second week of the season will feature a handful of memorable matchups.

The Star’s Game of the Week is another edition of the storied east-side rivalry between the Sahuaro Cougars and Sabino Sabercats.

The Star’s Justin Spears previews and predicts each matchup around town this week. All games kick off on Friday at 7 p.m., and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.

Catalina (0-2) at PHOENIX CORTEZ (1-1)

Location: 8828 N. 31st Ave., Phoenix

What to expect: It's been a rough start to 2022 for the Trojans, who dropped their first two games by a combined score of 88-0. Catalina won’t go oh-fer this season, but Friday will be another challenge. Call it 34-7.

PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (3-0) at Catalina Foothills (0-1)

Location: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive

What to expect: Through three games this season, Pusch Ridge Christian quarterback Bubba Mustain has thrown for 793 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception. His brother Tyler Mustain, a star linebacker who was named to the Star’s Top 10 players list entering the season, leads the Lions with 50 tackles. The Lions are among the top teams in Tucson this season. They’ll pick up their fourth win with a 42-21 win over Catalina Foothills.

CHOLLA (0-1) at Sahuarita (0-1)

Location: 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita

What to expect: Cholla coughed up 347 yards in a 42-20 loss to Pueblo last Friday. Fortunately for the Chargers, Sahuarita only had 14 yards of offense in a 27-9 loss to Sierra Vista Buena. Call it 14-8.

Desert View (0-1) at SURPRISE WILLOW CANYON (1-0)

Location: 17901 W. Lundberg St., Surprise

What to expect: After losing multiple star players from last season, the Jaguars could be in rebuild mode. But once again, Desert View’s bread and butter is running the football, which was evident when it ran for 167 yards in a 16-6 loss to Sunnyside last week. Matching up against a team that posted 30 points in a win over Glendale Kellis, it’ll be a tough task for the Jags. Call it 28-17.

Flowing Wells (1-0) at PHOENIX PARADISE VALLEY (0-1)

Location: 3950 E. Bell Road, Phoenix

What to expect: Pedro Preciado, who led the team in rushing (56 yards) and tackles (seven) in the season-opening win over Amphi, is Flowing Wells’ do-it-all playmaker. Preciado is the goods — and so is Flowing Wells — but we like Paradise Valley to bounce back at home after a nail-biting 34-32 loss last week.

Ironwood Ridge (0-1) at GILBERT CAMPO VERDE (1-0)

Location: 3870 S. Quartz St., Gilbert

What to expect: The Nighthawks were shut out in the season opener against Mica Mountain. Expect a better showing this week, though the Nighthawks will fall short against a Campo Verde team that impressed last week.

MARANA (1-0) at Sierra Vista Buena (1-0)

Location: 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista

What to expect: Marana star quarterback Elijah Joplin, who is recovering from an orbital fracture, was limited to four pass attempts in a 37-21 win over Mountain View last week. Joplin was among the top passers in Southern Arizona last season, but the future of the Tigers lies on the shoulders of junior quarterback Jason Wood, who completed 17 of 23 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Whether it’s Wood or Joplin playing quarterback, the Tigers are a force on offense. Expect another fireworks display on Friday. Call it 40-21.

Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain (0-0) at MICA MOUNTAIN (1-0)

Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road

What to expect: Given Mica Mountain’s youthful roster and last season’s results, we predicted that the Thunderbolts would lose to Ironwood Ridge last week. Then Mica Mountain shut out Ironwood Ridge 28-0 behind sophomore quarterback Jayden Thoreson’s 218 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore running back Josiah Thornwell’s two rushing scores. Expect another win on Friday. Call it 35-20.

Mountain View (0-1) at GILBERT HIGLEY (1-0)

Location: 4068 E Pecos Road, Gilbert

What to expect: Mountain View was shut out in the first half against Marana, but had a spirited attempt at a comeback in the second half by scoring 21 points. Now, the Mountain Lions will face a Higley team coming off a 50-43 shootout win. Call it 49-24 in favor of the home team.

PALO VERDE (1-2) at Santa Rita (1-2)

Location: 3951 S. Pantano Road

What to expect: Palo Verde got its mojo back with a 60-0 win over Catalina last week. Santa Rita is a slightly better matchup than Catalina, but we like the Titans on the road in another east-side rivalry game on Friday.

PUEBLO (1-0) at Safford (1-2)

Location: 1400 W. Bulldog Blvd., Safford

What to expect: Pueblo quarterback Diego Ramirez completed 9 of 14 passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 42-20 win over Cholla. The Warriors are likely licking their chops as they prepare to take on Safford, which has been outscored 85-3 in its last two games. Call it 42-28.

RINCON/UNIVERSITY (0-1) at Glendale Copper Canyon (0-1)

Location: 9126 W. Camelback Road, Glendale

What to expect: One of these two teams will score its first points — and win its first game — on Friday night. We’re giving the nod to the Rangers. Call it 14-13, courtesy of a blocked PAT by Rincon to win the game.

SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (0-1) at Anthem Boulder Creek (1-0)

Location: 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem

What to expect: The Lancers lost in overtime to Scottsdale Chaparral last week, but Salpointe Catholic walked away Friday with one promising thing: Fredo Sotelo, a senior quarterback, is taking the reins of the offense in the post-Treyson Bourguet era. Sotelo threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns and was intercepted once in the 23-20 loss. The Lancers will return to the Phoenix area on Friday. Expect them to return with a win over a team that’s among the top Class 6A programs. Call it 34-28.

SUNNYSIDE (1-0) at Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (0-1)

Location: 5802 E. Dove Valley Road, Cave Creek

What to expect: Sunnyside squeaked by Desert View in Thomas Romack’s debut as head coach of the Blue Devils. Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, meanwhile was shut out 35-0 by Goodyear Desert Edge. The Falcons will be hungry, but if the Blue Devils dominate time of possession and play smart, they'll return to Tucson with the second triumph of the season. Call it 21-20.

TANQUE VERDE (1-1) at Pima (1-1)

Location: 38 E. 200 S., Pima

What to expect: The Hawks — also known as the Fightin' Jay Birds — only completed one pass last week, which was a touchdown, and won 49-0. Tanque Verde running back Brayden Scott had 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the shutout victory. Expect Scott to run wild again for coach Jay Dobyns' team, and for TV to pull off another win. Call it 35-21.

Tucson High (1-0) at MESA SKYLINE (1-0)

Location: 845 S. Crismon, Mesa

What to expect: Tucson High beat Mesa Dobson last week, giving interim head coach Malcolm Nelson as many wins — 1 — as the Badgers had all last season. Tucson High will show grit once again this week … but falls 20-17.

WALDEN GROVE (0-1) at Phoenix Greenway (0-1)

Location: 3930 W Greenway Road, Phoenix

What to expect: Walden Grove quarterback Gabriel Smith completed 18 of 27 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown in a 28-7 season-opening loss to Canyon del Oro. However, the Red Wolves’ defense allowed 237 rushing yards and two scores. Since Phoenix Greenway rushed for minus-6 yards last week, we like Walden Grove to earn its first win on the road. Call it 20-10.

Sahuaro (1-0) at SABINO (2-0)

Location: 5000 N. Bowes Road