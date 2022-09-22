High school football picks: Salpointe Catholic-Cienega showdown highlights busy Friday slate

There’s no shortage of high-profile high school football matchups around Tucson Friday night.

The Star’s game of the week is a showdown in Vail, when the Cienega Bobcats host Salpointe Catholic. The last time these two teams met, names such as Bijan Robinson, Lathan Ransom, Jamarye Joiner and Matteo Mele were on the field — and both programs had different head coaches.

The Salpointe Catholic-Cienega showdown isn’t the only one worth attending. The Star previews — and predicts — every matchup in town on Friday; predicted winners are in ALL CAPS and all kickoff times are set for 7 p.m.

PHOENIX SOUTH MOUNTAIN (2-1) at Tucson High (1-1)

Location: 400 N. Second Ave.

What to expect: Badgers linebacker Dezmond Benitez logged 14 tackles, including three stops for loss, in Tucson High’s 47-28 loss to Mesa Skyline two weeks ago. After a bye week, expect Malcolm Nelson’s Badgers to be prepared, but fall short in a hard-fought battle. Call it 28-27.

Amphitheater (0-2) at TEMPE MARCOS DE NIZA (3-0)

Location: 6000 S. Lakeshore Dr., Tempe

What to expect: As expected, losing star running back Kiko Trejo to graduation has hindered the Panthers’ offense; Amphi has scored 14 points in two games this season. Meanwhile, Tempe Marcos de Niza has outscored its opponents a combined 146-12. The Padres should win handily. Call it 42-14.

CATALINA FOOTHILLS (0-2) at Mica Mountain (1-2)

Location: 10800 E. Valencia Road

What to expect: Following a promising shutout victory over Ironwood Ridge in the season opener, Mica Mountain has been outscored 81-14 in two losses, albeit the Thunderbolts have been bitten by the injury bug. Against a hungry Falcons team searching for their first, a short-handed Thunderbolts team falls short at home. Call it 30-24.

CANYON DEL ORO (2-0) at Marana (2-0)

Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road

What to expect: If it weren’t for Salpointe Catholic-Cienega, this would be the game of the week. Marana quarterbacks Elijah Joplin and sophomore Jason Wood combined for 452 passing yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 35-0 win over Sierra Vista Buena. Tigers receiver Dezmen Roebuck caught seven passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and has turned into one of the top pass-catchers in Southern Arizona. While Marana’s offense is electric, the Tigers still surrendered 255 rushing yards to the Colts last week, meanwhile CDO had 231 last week in a 38-7 win over Desert View. We like CDO’s rush attack keeping Marana’s offense on the sideline. Call it 35-28.

Ironwood Ridge (0-2) at GOODYEAR DESERT EDGE (2-1)

Location: 15778 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear

What to expect: Despite falling to Casa Grande Vista Grande, Nighthawks linebacker Treyton Ellis had a promising performance with 13 tackles. Ellis once again won’t be enough for Ironwood Ridge. Call it 42-14.

MESA RED MOUNTAIN (2-1) at Mountain View (0-2)

Location: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.

What to expect: Here’s a very simple defensive game plan for Mountain View: stop wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. The 6-foot-5-inch USC commit is among the top prospects in Arizona for the 2023 recruiting class. Tough call, but we’ll go with the Phoenix-area visitors. Call it 49-20.

CHOLLA (1-2) at Sierra Vista Buena (2-1)

Location: 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista

What to expect: Cholla fell in a 56-49 shootout with Douglas last week, though the Chargers’ Malachi Eafon had an eye-opening 452 all-purpose yards in the loss. He’ll run wild once again, except this time securing a win. Expect the Chargers to stun the Colts, 35-34.

Flowing Wells (1-1) at AVONDALE AGUA FRIA (0-3)

Location: 530 E. Riley Dr., Avondale

What to expect: While these aren’t your Everson Griffen-led Agua Fria Owls anymore, a home game after losing three straight? This has “get-right game” written all over it. Call it 28-7 in favor of Agua Fria.

PUEBLO (2-0) at Walden Grove (1-2)

Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita

What to expect: Pueblo quarterback Diego Ramirez completed 12 of 18 passes for 270 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in a 35-27 win over Safford last week. Ramirez is averaging 191 yards per game to start the season. If Walden Grove can keep him at 150 yards or less and intercept a pass or two, the Red Wolves have a chance to win. The Warriors, meanwhile, must worry about the Red Wolves’ high-powered offense — one that that had 389 yards against Chandler Arizona College Prep. This is another great matchup worth attending. We like the Warriors. Call it 30-27.

SUNNYSIDE (1-1) at Waddell Canyon View (1-2)

Location: 6024 N. Perryville Road, Waddell

What to expect: A brutal 17-14 loss to Cave Creek Cactus Shadows last week knocked the Blue Devils back to .500. Expect them to bounce back on the road this week. Call it 21-14

Nogales (0-2) at SAHUARO (1-1)

Location: 545 N. Camino Seco

What to expect: Sahuaro had the week off last Friday after getting thumped by east-side rival Sabino. A rehabbed Cougars team at home should coast to a 38-17 win.

EMPIRE (1-1) at Glendale Deer Valley (0-3)

Location: 18424 N. 51st Ave., Glendale

What to expect: The Ravens dropped a 14-12 nail-biter to Phoenix Sierra Linda last week, but will come back this week to face a vulnerable Deer Valley team. Did we say vulnerable? We meant hungry. Don’t overlook this opponent, Empire. Call it 23-7.

Palo Verde (2-3) at BENSON (3-2)

Location: 360 S. Patagonia St., Benson

What to expect: After two straight wins, the Titans were humbled by Sabino 55-6 last week. It won’t be a blowout, but Benson should outlast Palo Verde. Call it 23-13.

SAHUARITA (0-2) at Rincon/University (0-3)

Location: 421 N. Arcadia Blvd.

What to expect: Sahuarita is coming off a bye week and had two weeks to prepare for this game. The Mustangs’ preparation will show. Call it 21-17.

Rio Rico (1-1) at DOUGLAS (2-0)

Location: 1500 15th Street, Douglas

What to expect: Whether the score is 10-8 or 56-49, the Douglas Bulldogs know how to win football games. They’ll move to 3-0 after a spirited win over the Jeff Scurran-coached Rio Rico Hawks. Call it 30-28.

Safford (1-4) at SABINO (4-0)

Location: 5000 N. Bowes Road

What to expect: Sabino is averaging 46.3 points per game this season; Safford has allowed 40 points per game in its four losses. The Sabercats could break the scoreboard. Call it 56-14.

PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (5-0) at Thatcher (4-0)

Location: 601 N. 3rd Ave., Thatcher

What to expect: Friday will mark the toughest test for Pusch Ridge Christian thus far, so the Lions can’t afford to overlook Thatcher with a showdown against Sabino looming. Call it 24-20.

GLOBE (1-3) at Catalina (0-4)

Location: 3645 E. Pima St.

What to expect: Trojans trip up again this week in hard-fought fashion. Call it 14-6.

Santa Rita (0-4) at WITTMANN MOUNTAINSIDE (1-4)

Location: 21419 W. Dove Valley Road, Wittmann

What to expect: If Santa Rita has enough players available for this week, don’t sleep on the Eagles. But we like Wittman Mountainside. Call it 24-14.

Phoenix North Pointe Prep (0-4) at TANQUE VERDE (0-4)

Location: 4201 N. Melpomene Way

What to expect: Good news for Tanque Verde: Phoenix North Pointe Prep has yet to score a point this season. Call it 21-0.

SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (1-2) at Cienega (1-1)

Location: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail