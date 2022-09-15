High school football picks: Salpointe Catholic opens home slate against big, bad Basha

Friday's high school football slate features many noteworthy games, but none are as star-studded as the Star’s game of the week: Salpointe Catholic’s home-opening showdown with Open Division playoff hopeful Chandler Basha.

The Star breaks down that showdown — and every other Tucson-area matchup scheduled for Friday. All games kick off at 7 p.m., and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.

PHOENIX THUNDERBIRD (1-1) at Amphitheater (0-1)

Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road

What to expect: Amphi fell to Flowing Wells 28-7 to begin the season, but returns home to host a Phoenix Thunderbird team fresh off a 56-7 win over El Mirage Dysart. The Panthers will improve this week, but fall short. Call it 34-20.

Desert View (0-1) at CANYON DEL ORO (1-0)

Location: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley

What to expect: CDO collected 11 sacks and 13 tackles for loss as a team in a 28-7 win over Walden Grove. The Dorados' wrecking crew will be on display once again this week. As for the Dorados’ offense, CDO rushed for 237 yards in the season-opening win. Expect a repeat. Call it 30-21.

Douglas (1-0) at CHOLLA (1-1)

Location: 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

What to expect: Malachi Eafon, the nephew of former Arizona Wildcats standout Kelvin Eafon, rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Cholla’s 14-11 nail-biting win over Sahuarita last week; he also intercepted a pass on defense. Cholla-Douglas should be a slugfest on Friday. Expect another nail-biter between these two teams, but we’ll side with the home team this time — though we might regret it later. Call it 14-13.

Goodyear Millennium (2-0) at CIENEGA (1-0)

Location: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail

What to expect: Both teams are averaging just over 40 points per game this season, so this contest should be as crazy as it gets. Cienega took down Catalina Foothills 41-21 in the season opener, and got a boost on defense from Malik Ramirez, who intercepted two passes and returned them for touchdowns. If the Bobcats generate a takeaway or two against a team that’s outscored its opponents 91-34 this season, they’ll be just fine. Call it 28-24 in favor of the home team.

PHOENIX SIERRA LINDA (2-0) at Empire (1-0)

Location: 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail

What to expect: Ravens running back Jordan Naveunxay averaged 7.4 yards per carry and scored a touchdown in a 20-0 win over Rincon/University. After being held scoreless in the first half, Empire scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to win. No happy ending this week, however. Call it 30-14.

SIERRA VISTA BUENA (1-1) at Nogales (0-1)

Location: 1950 Apache Blvd., Nogales

What to expect: After beating Sahuarita 27-9, Buena fell to Marana 35-0 following a two-interception performance from sophomore quarterback Nash Moore. Colts sophomore running back Andres Bonilla rushed for 185 yards in the shutout loss. Expect Buena’s stellar sophomores to step up on Friday and win, 27-20.

SABINO (3-0) at Palo Verde (2-2)

Location: 1302 S. Avenida Vega

What to expect: Sabino quarterback Cameron Hackworth scored six touchdowns in a rivalry win over Sahuaro last week. He has 11 passing touchdowns and no interceptions with 836 yards through three games. His top two targets — Savaughn Berryhill and Shamar Berryhill — have combined for 561 yards and eight touchdowns. Good luck to any team slowing down that pass attack. Call it 56-14.

Benson (3-1) at PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (4-0)

Location: 9500 N. Oracle Road

What to expect: This is expected to be one of the top Class 3A matchups all season. Lions quarterback Bubba Mustain has passed for 1,016 yards (averaging 254.1 per game), 14 touchdowns and one interception this season. A few more touchdowns will be tacked on Friday night. Call it 30-20.

RINCON/UNIVERSITY (0-2) at Phoenix Alhambra (0-2)

Location: 3839 W Camelback Road, Phoenix

What to expect: One of these teams will secure their first win of the season. Phoenix Alhambra has been outscored 99-14 in two games, while the Rangers have been outscored 32-6. Rangers win, 14-13. Overtime perhaps?

RIO RICO (1-0) at Flagstaff (0-2)

Location: 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff

What to expect: If the Star created an All-Name team of players in Southern Arizona, Rio Rico quarterback Reef Robbins would be a first-team selection. Robbins completed just 3 of 5 passes in Rio Rico’s season-opening win over Nogales, but one of them went for a touchdown. Prediction: Robbins will throw two touchdowns on the road this week in a 20-17 win.

Santa Rita (0-3) at PHOENIX CORTEZ (2-1)

Location: 8828 31st Ave., Phoenix

What to expect: This is the week Santa Rita scores its first points of the season. Call it 35-7.

GILBERT SAN TAN CHARTER (3-1) at Tanque Verde (1-2)

Location: 4201 N. Melpomene Way

What to expect: Tanque Verde's season is off to a roller-coaster start. The Hawks beat Phoenix Valley Lutheran by 49 points, but but have been outscored 87-0 in their two losses. Expect TV to score a few touchdowns on Friday in a losing effort. Call it 38-17.

WALDEN GROVE (1-1) at Chandler Arizona College Prep (1-1)

Location: 4477 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler

What to expect: After losing to CDO in Week 1, Walden Grove took out its frustration on Phoenix Greenway in a 48-7 win. Walden Grove junior wide receiver Paul Guy had six catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the triumph. Friday won’t be easy, but the Red Wolves should pick up their second victory. Call it 23-20.

CHANDLER BASHA (2-0) at Salpointe Catholic (1-1)

Location: 1545 E. Copper St.