High school football picks: Salpointe, Marana, CDO and Pusch Ridge still alive; who wins this weekend?

Mid-November games are a sign that your high school football team is having a successful season. One week before Thanksgiving, just four teams from Tucson remain alive.

The Class 4A, 5A and 6A brackets include just one Southern Arizona team apiece. The Class 3A state playoffs are now in the semifinals, and third-seeded Pusch Ridge Christian will face second-seeded Mesa Eastmark on Saturday in Phoenix.

The Star’s playoff game of the week is Salpointe Catholic’s rematch with Gilbert Williams Field for the first round of the Class 6A bracket. We preview — and predict — how all four Tucson-area matchups will go down. Projected winners are in ALL CAPS.

Friday's games

No. 10 Gilbert Williams Field (4-6) vs. No. 7 SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (6-4)

What: Class 6A state playoffs, first round

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1545 E. Copper St.

What to expect: The Lancers went through a gauntlet of a schedule in their first season competing at the Class 6A level, with losses to Scottsdale Chaparral, No. 6 seed Mesa Red Mountain, No. 5 seed Queen Creek and Open Division’s Chandler Basha. Whew. Now Salpointe Catholic will have to beat a familiar opponent again. The Lancers outlasted Williams Field 31-14 when they met earlier in the season.The Black Hawks completed just 3 of 10 passes for 51 yards and one touchdown, relying on workhorse running back Joshua Dye, who rushed 22 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. Salpointe Catholic had Queen Creek on the ropes last week, but let the game slip in the fourth quarter. That won’t happen this week. Call it 34-21 in favor of the home team.

Winner faces: No. 15 Gilbert Perry or No. 2 Gilbert Highland

No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope (6-4) vs. No. 8 MARANA (9-1)

What: Class 5A state playoffs, first round

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 12000 W. Emigh Road, Marana

What to expect: The Tigers are two points away from posting an undefeated regular season. Sunnyslope lost four out of five games in the middle of the season, but that's deceiving: All four of their opponents advnaced to the playoffs. Marana is led by quarterback Elijah Joplin, who has passed for 2,352 yards and 28 touchdowns this season and has three straight 200-yard games. As long as the Tigers don't overlook the Vikings, they should emerge Friday with a win. Call it 24-21.

Winner faces: No. 16 Phoenix Paradise Valley or No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

No. 11 Phoenix St. Mary’s (7-3) vs. No. 6 CANYON DEL ORO (8-2)

What: Class 4A state playoffs, first round

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley

What to expect: Friday's game is another rematch. In CDO’s 24-8 win over St. Mary’s in Phoenix earlier this season, the Dorados intercepted three passes, with two of the picks coming from Dorados senior Ethan Krominga. Both CDO and Phoenix St. Mary’s ended their regular season with losses, but we’ll side with the Dorados again in a rematch. Call it 28-13.

Winner faces: No. 14 Phoenix Thunderbird or No. 3 Tempe Marcos de Niza

Saturday's game

No. 3 PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (11-1) vs. No. 2 Mesa Eastmark (11-1)

What: Class 3A state playoffs, first round

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Mountain Pointe High School, 4201 E. Knox Road, Phoenix

What to expect: Talk about a dominant stretch: Since losing to Thatcher in September, Pusch Ridge Christian has outscored its opponents 303-47. The Lions have pitched four shutouts this season, including two in the first two rounds of the playoffs. In last week’s win over Eagar Round Valley, junior quarterback Bubba Mustain accounted for 251 yards and four touchdowns, while his older brother Tyler Mustain logged 11 tackles at linebacker. Pusch Ridge Christian will likely have to revert back to its old ways, running the ball and controlling the clock, to advance to the 3A state finals. Eastmark has scored at least 30 points in every game this season, including its 31-30 setback to top-seeded Thatcher; the team has put up 60 points three times. Still, if the Lions can run effectively with the Mustain brothers and seniors Brysen Barrios and Abraham Grajeda, they’ll take one step closer to a state championship. We think they will. Call it 30-28.

Winner faces: No. 1 Thatcher or No. 4 Show Low in the Class 3A state championship at Phoenix Desert Vista High School