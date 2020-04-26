High school football players who could become Tucson's best in 2020

“What he did and what he accomplished is surreal, it’s amazing. He’s such a talented player and so gifted,” said first-year Salpointe Catholic head coach Eric Rogers, who was an assistant on the Lancers’ 2019 staff.

Robinson wasn’t alone in the star category. His Salpointe Catholic teammate, Lathan Ransom, proved to be one of the best defensive backs in the country and was a two-way standout for the Lancers as a safety and wide receiver and will play at Ohio State.

Robinson and Ransom were the stars of Southern Arizona’s 2020 class and their drive to greatness complimented each other.

“Their work ethic was second-to-none,” Rogers said. “Those guys outworked everyone and they’re still grinding right now. They have that mentality that knows what it takes to play at the next level. … Not everyone has that and wants to work that hard.

“You can have all the talent in the world, but you still have to have that work ethic.”

So, who’s next? Who are the next faces of Tucson’s juggernaut, Salpointe Catholic? Who are the next stars of Tucson?

Let’s start with Salpointe Catholic, where Robinson’s replacements at running back will be senior David Cordero and junior Anthony Wilhite.