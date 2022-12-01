High school football playoff pick: CDO travels to Snowflake for 4A state semis

No. 6 CANYON DEL ORO (10-2) at No. 2 Snowflake (9-3)

What to expect: Want football weather? Temperatures in Snowflake will be in the high 30s for Friday night's playoff game. Expect a slugfest that’ll likely result in a low-scoring affair. Snowflake has allowed just 16 combined points over the last five games, while the Lobos have scored 146. Snowflake is also averaging 185.9 rushing yards per game this season. CDO’s defense has only surrendered 36 points over the last five contests, and the Dorados’ rushing attack has averaged 219.8 yards per game this season. If CDO can protect the ball in chilly conditions and avoid turning the ball over, the Dorados will punch their ticket to the 4A state title game. The visitors win, 21-20