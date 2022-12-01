High school football playoff pick: CDO travels to Snowflake for 4A state semis

The Star’s Justin Spears previews — and predicts — how Friday’s showdown will shape up. Projected winner in ALL CAPS. No. 6 CANYON DEL ORO (10-2) at No. 2 Snowflake (9-3) Location: 190 S. 2nd W St., Snowflake
What to expect: Want football weather? Temperatures in Snowflake will be in the high 30s for Friday night's playoff game. Expect a slugfest that’ll likely result in a low-scoring affair. Snowflake has allowed just 16 combined points over the last five games, while the Lobos have scored 146. Snowflake is also averaging 185.9 rushing yards per game this season. CDO’s defense has only surrendered 36 points over the last five contests, and the Dorados’ rushing attack has averaged 219.8 yards per game this season. If CDO can protect the ball in chilly conditions and avoid turning the ball over, the Dorados will punch their ticket to the 4A state title game. The visitors win, 21-20 Winner faces: No. 1 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North or No. 13 Lake Havasu next Friday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Friday's 7 p.m. games
Class 6A state semifinals
No. 4 Phoenix Pinnacle at No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel
No. 6 Mesa Red Mountain at No. 2 Gilbert Highland
Class 5A state semifinals
No. 4 Glendale Cactus at No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep
No. 3 Gilbert Higley at No. Scottsdale Desert Mountain
Class state 4A semifinals
No. 13 Lake Havasu at No. 1 ALA-Gilbert North
No. 6
Canyon del Oro at No. 2 Snowflake
Photos: Canyon del Oro beats Phoenix St. Mary's in football playoffs
Canyon del Oro's Jordan Thomas (20) leaves a trail of St. Mary's defenders in his wake as he hops into the end zone with what turned out to be the winning touchdown in the second quarter of a 13-7 win in the first round of the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro's Chase Laux (14) bounces off the tackle of St. Mary's Jakob Coker (1) on a second quarter catch-and-run in their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro's Ethan Krominga (3) keeps St. Mary's PJ Lewis (10) from hauling in a Hail Mary in the end zone on the last play of the second quarter of their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro's head coach Dustin Peace greets his players one at a time as they go through their pre-game warm-ups before kicking off against St. Mary's in their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The Canyon del Oro team takes the field to face St. Mary's in their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro's Vijay King (21) hangs on to drag down St. Mary's quarterback David Galindo (25) in the first quarter of their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro's Chase Laux (14) tip-toes out of the arms of St. Mary's Ryan Castillo (3) on a first quarter catch-and-run in their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro's Sa'kylee Woodard (55) puts the pressure on St. Mary's David Galindo (25) forcing and awkward throw in the third quarter of their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro's Ryan Madsen (16) drags St. Mary's Emrich Kerekes (51) down the field after his catch in the third quarter of their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro's Evan Greer (54) gets just enough of St. Mary's David Galindo (25) to drop him for a sack in the third quarter of their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro’s Jordan Thomas runs around Phoenix St. Mary’s PJ Lewis during Friday’s Class 4A state playoff game. Thomas scored both of the Dorados’ touchdowns in a 13-7 win.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro's Mavrick Neustadter (8), left, Manuel Zamorano (24) and Chase Laux (14) surround St. Mary's John Munoz (24) on his sweep in the third quarter of their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro gets close but can't recover their own onside kick in the first quarter against St. Mary's in their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro's Tristen McClelland (17) fires over the rush of St. Mary's Riddick Pacheco (67) in their first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
St. Mary's David Galindo (25) runs out of his shoes on a keeper in the fourth quarter of their first round game in the state 4A playoffs against Canyon del Oro, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The Canyon del Oro student section sings along to Sweet Caroline just before the Dorados second half kick-off against St. Mary's in a first round game in the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro tight end Ryan Madsen and the Dorados warm up in the final minutes before kick-off against St. Mary's in their first round game of the state 4A playoffs, Oro Valley, Ariz., November 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
