HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF PICK

High school football playoff pick: CDO travels to Snowflake for 4A state semis

Dustin Peace leads Canyon del Oro into Friday's Class 4A state semifinal game against Snowflake.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Star’s Justin Spears previews — and predicts — how Friday’s showdown will shape up. Projected winner in ALL CAPS.

No. 6 CANYON DEL ORO (10-2) at No. 2 Snowflake (9-3)

When: 7 p.m.

Location: 190 S. 2nd W St., Snowflake

What to expect: Want football weather? Temperatures in Snowflake will be in the high 30s for Friday night's playoff game. Expect a slugfest that’ll likely result in a low-scoring affair. Snowflake has allowed just 16 combined points over the last five games, while the Lobos have scored 146. Snowflake is also averaging 185.9 rushing yards per game this season. CDO’s defense has only surrendered 36 points over the last five contests, and the Dorados’ rushing attack has averaged 219.8 yards per game this season. If CDO can protect the ball in chilly conditions and avoid turning the ball over, the Dorados will punch their ticket to the 4A state title game. The visitors win, 21-20

Winner faces: No. 1 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North or No. 13 Lake Havasu next Friday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

