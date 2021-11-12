High school football scores

Arizona Daily Star
Thursday's score
Tempe Corona del Sol 52, Tucson High 7
Friday's scores
ALA Gilbert North 38, Sabino 7 (3A state quarterfinal)
Amphi 27, Rio Rico 7
Canyon del Oro 49, Sahuaro 19
Catalina Foothills 34, Douglas 0
Cienega def. Rincon/University, forfeit
Desert View 56, Cholla 6
Ironwood Ridge 69, Marana 27
Mountain View 28, Sierra Vista Buena 21
Phoenix Sunnyslope 42, Empire 6
Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain 36, Mica Mountain 7
Salpointe Catholic 49, Flowing Wells 0
Sunnyside 48, Nogales 0
Walden Grove 34, Pueblo 26
