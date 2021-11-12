 Skip to main content
High school football scores

Ironwood Ridge's Trent Vanoni (4) gets an arm in, enough to break up the reception in front of Marana's Jaelen Collins (12) in the third quarter of their game at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., November 12, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Thursday's score

Tempe Corona del Sol 52, Tucson High 7

Friday's scores

ALA Gilbert North 38, Sabino 7 (3A state quarterfinal)

Amphi 27, Rio Rico 7

Canyon del Oro 49, Sahuaro 19

Catalina Foothills 34, Douglas 0

Cienega def. Rincon/University, forfeit

Desert View 56, Cholla 6

Ironwood Ridge 69, Marana 27

Mountain View 28, Sierra Vista Buena 21

Phoenix Sunnyslope 42, Empire 6

Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain 36, Mica Mountain 7

Salpointe Catholic 49, Flowing Wells 0

Sunnyside 48, Nogales 0

Walden Grove 34, Pueblo 26

