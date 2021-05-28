High school football showcase names awards after Armando Rios, Julian Barcelo

The first Southern Arizona All-Star Football Showcase will honor two former Tucson High standouts who have recently passed away.
The MVP of the June 4 high school showcase will receive an award named for Armando Rios, a former Badgers running back, businessman and booster who died Dec. 1 at age 52.
The Julian Barcelo Best Teammate Award will be given to two players and one spirit squad member who best exemplified the spirit of teamwork during the week. Barcelo, a former Tucson High offensive lineman, died in his sleep May 9. He was 22. He is survived by his parents, Julian and Lupita; and his brothers, Manuel and Carlos. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his family.
The Southern Arizona High School Football Showcase will kick off at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. The teams will be coached by local greats Dennie Bene and Nemer Hassey.