High school football state tournament scores and schedule

No. 11 Kingman Lee Williams 55, No. 6 Apache Junction 32

No. 3 Gilbert Mesquite 26, No. 14 Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin 9

No. 10 Phoenix St. Mary's 34, No. 7 Buckeye Union 31

No. 2 Casa Grande 33, No. 15 Glendale Deer Valley 17

Next Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinals

CLASS 5A

No. 9 Cienega at No. 1 Scottsdale Horizon

No. 5 Peoria Sunrise Mountain at No. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain

No. 6 Desert View at No. 3 Goodyear Desert Edge

No. 7 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic

CLASS 4A

No. 8 Prescott at No. 1 San Tan Valley Poston Butte

No. 12 Canyon del Oro at No. 4 Glendale

No. 11 Kingman Lee Williams at No. 3 Gilbert Mesquite

No. 10 Phoenix St. Mary's at No. 2 Casa Grande