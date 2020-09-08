High school football teams return to practice, but who will they play? 'No idea,' one coach says

“No idea,” said Ramirez, who’s entering his third season in charge. “We don’t have a schedule. I want to compete on Oct. 3, but that may or may not happen. I guess I’ll just sit around and wait to see who we’re playing.”

Sunnyside coach Glenn Posey can sympathize. When asked if he knew which team would be the Blue Devils’ first opponent, he replied, “Maybe — I don’t know.” MaxPreps.com lists Sunnyside’s first game as being at Cienega on Oct. 16, but “no, we don’t know for sure,” Posey said. “We’re still trying to add games.”

Ramirez has been pushing for the Tigers’ first game to be slated for Oct. 23, four days after Marana’s tentative start date for in-person classes.

A late-October or early-November start could be beneficial for programs that have been meeting mostly via Zoom over the last six months. Players can lift weights with teammates in an organized weight room setting and practice football like they would in a regular offseason. Strength training has been a cornerstone of Sunnyside’s program for decades.