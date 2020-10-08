High school picks: Buena, Pusch Ridge Christian hit the road after winning season openers

One week into the 2020 high school football season, and the COVID-19 pandemic is already affecting one Southern Arizona team.

Salpointe Catholic, fresh off its 29-21 win over Casa Grande, has entered a two-week quarantine after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result, the Lancers moved Friday's scheduled game against Sierra Vista Buena to Oct. 23; next week's game at Phoenix Pinnacle is likely to be canceled.

Buena, meanwhile, has found a new opponent — Paradise Valley — for Friday night.

This week's slate of games includes just two Southern Arizona teams. But there's good news coming; Tucson should have a full slate of games in three weeks, virus permitting.

The Star’s Justin Spears breaks down and predicts how the two Southern Arizona teams will fare in their away games on Friday. Kickoff times are slotted for 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.

SIERRA VISTA BUENA (1-0) at Paradise Valley (0-1)

Where: 3950 E. Bell Road, Phoenix