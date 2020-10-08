High school picks: Buena, Pusch Ridge Christian hit the road after winning season openers

One week into the 2020 high school football season, and the COVID-19 pandemic is already affecting one Southern Arizona team.
Salpointe Catholic, fresh off its 29-21 win over Casa Grande, has entered a two-week quarantine after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.
As a result, the Lancers moved Friday's scheduled game against Sierra Vista Buena to Oct. 23; next week's game at Phoenix Pinnacle is likely to be canceled.
Buena, meanwhile, has found a new opponent — Paradise Valley — for Friday night.
This week's slate of games includes just two Southern Arizona teams. But there's good news coming; Tucson should have a full slate of games in three weeks, virus permitting.
The Star’s Justin Spears breaks down and predicts how the two Southern Arizona teams will fare in their away games on Friday. Kickoff times are slotted for 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.
SIERRA VISTA BUENA (1-0) at Paradise Valley (0-1)
Where: 3950 E. Bell Road, Phoenix
What to expect: For the second week in a row, the Colts are playing an opponent that wasn’t previously on their schedule. Last week, Buena played — and beat — San Tan Valley Combs on two days' notice after Combs’ previous opponent, Queen Creek Cactus Shadows, had a COVID-19 team outbreak. Salpointe Catholic's cancellation this week forced the Colts to adjust; they'll travel to Phoenix to take on the Paradise Valley Trojans, who lost to Glendale Ironwood 42-10 last week. Buena played sharp in its first game without all-time passing leader Jovoni Borbon in Week 1, and should get it done again on Friday. It won't be easy, though. Call it 34-21.
PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (1-0) at Yuma Catholic (1-0)
Where: 2100 W. 28th St., Yuma
What to expect: In typical Pusch Ridge Christian fashion, the Lions dominated last week by running the football. Evan Lovett rushed for a 60-yard touchdown on his first play, and the Lios cruised to a 41-6 win over Mesa Eastmark, a team playing its first-ever varsity game.
The Lions will have their work cut out on Friday, when they face a Yuma Catholic squad that held off a tough Phoenix Christian team 28-20 last week. The Shamrocks are led by sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth, who completed 15 of 22 passes for 244 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the season opener. If the Lions can pressure the underclassman quarterback, they should secure a win. Pusch Ridge Christian should sneak away with a 21-20 win in Yuma.
Shortened season to begin Oct. 30 in Tucson area
High school football is coming back throughout Southern Arizona, and it all starts the night before Halloween.
The revised Arizona Interscholastic Association schedule has teams in Tucson and surrounding areas playing between five and seven regular-season games starting Oct. 30 or Nov. 6 and ending Dec. 11. Postseason formats are still to be determined.
The schedules for Southern Arizona's public schools were announced this week. The city's two private, football-playing schools, Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge Chrsitian, began their seasons last week; so did Sierra Vista Buena.
Here's a team-by-team look at the 2020 high school football season.
All kickoff times are slotted for 7 p.m.; home games are in ALL CAPS:
Tucson High Badgers
Oct. 30 — BYE
Nov. 6 — CHOLLA
Nov. 13 — NOGALES
Nov. 20 — SUNNYSIDE
Nov. 27 — @ Sahuaro
Dec. 4 — @ Rincon/University
Dec. 11 — @ Mountain View
Sierra Vista Buena Colts
Oct. 9 — @ Paradise Valley
Oct. 16 — @ Salpointe Catholic
Oct. 30 — @ Casa Grande
Nov. 13 — CIENEGA
Cholla Chargers
Oct. 30 — BYE
Nov. 6 — @ Tucson
Nov. 13 — PUEBLO
Nov. 20 — @ Santa Rita
Nov. 27 — @ Catalina Foothills
Dec. 4 — DESERT VIEW
Dec. 11 — BYE
Desert View Jaguars
Oct. 30 — @ Nogales
Nov. 6 — CANYON DEL ORO
Nov. 13 — @ Sunnyside
Nov. 20 — IRONWOOD RIDGE
Nov. 27 — MOUNTAIN VIEW
Dec. 4 — @ Cholla
Dec. 11 — MARANA
Flowing Wells Caballeros
Oct. 30 — MOUNTAIN VIEW
Nov. 6 — @ Sunnyside
Nov. 13 — @ Amphi
Nov. 20 — PALO VERDE
Nov. 27 — RIO RICO
Dec. 4 — @ Ironwood Ridge
Dec. 11 — RINCON/UNIVERSITY
Mountain View Mountain Lions
Oct. 30 — @ Flowing Wells
Nov. 6 — MARANA
Nov. 13 — SALPOINTE
Nov. 20 — SAHUARO
Nov. 27 — @ Desert View
Dec. 4 — @ Cienega
Dec. 11 — TUCSON
Salpointe Catholic Lancers
Note: Salpointe Catholic suspended all football activities for 14 days on Oct. 5 due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Previously scheduled game against Pinnacle on Oct. 16 will either be rescheduled or canceled.
Oct. 23 — BUENA
Oct. 30 — @ Marana
Nov. 6 — MOUNTAIN RIDGE
Nov. 13 — @ Mountain View
Nov. 20 — @ Desert Mountain
Cienega Bobcats
Oct. 30 — @ Canyon Del Oro
Nov. 6 — NOGALES
Nov. 13 — @ Buena
Nov. 20 — MARANA
Nov. 27 — @ Sunnyside
Dec. 4 — MOUNTAIN VIEW
Dec. 11 — IRONWOOD RIDGE
Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks
Oct. 30 — SUNNYSIDE
Nov. 6 — CATALINA FOOTHILLS
Nov. 13 — @ Canyon Del Oro
Nov. 20 — DESERT VIEW
Nov. 27 — @ Rincon/University
Dec. 4 — FLOWING WELLS
Dec. 11 — @ Cienega
Marana Tigers
Oct. 30 — SALPOINTE
Nov. 6 — @ Mountain View
Nov. 13 — @ Walden Grove
Nov. 20 — @ Cienega
Nov. 27 — CANYON DEL ORO
Dec. 4 — SUNNYSIDE
Dec. 11 — @ Desert View
Nogales Apaches
Oct. 30 — DESERT VIEW
Nov. 6 — @ Cienega
Nov. 13 —@ Tucson
Nov. 20 — RIO RICO
Nov. 27 — DOUGLAS
Dec. 4 — @ Walden Grove
Dec. 11 — BYE
Rincon/University Rangers
Oct. 30 — BYE
Nov. 6 — @ Tanque Verde
Nov. 13 — CATALINA
Nov. 20 — @ Amphi
Nov. 27 — IRONWOOD RIDGE
Dec. 4 — TUCSON
Dec. 11 — @ Flowing Wells
Sunnyside Blue Devils
Oct. 30 — @ Ironwood Ridge
Nov. 6 — FLOWING WELLS
Nov. 13 — DESERT VIEW
Nov. 20 — @ Tucson
Nov. 27 — CIENEGA
Dec. 4 — @ Marana
Dec. 11 — SAHUARO
Canyon Del Oro Dorados
Oct. 30 — CIENEGA
Nov. 6 — @ Desert View
Nov. 13 — IRONWOOD RIDGE
Nov. 20 — @ Catalina Foothills
Nov. 27 — @ Marana
Dec. 4 — @ Sahuaro
Dec. 11 — WALDEN GROVE
Sahuaro Cougars
Oct. 30 — BYE
Nov. 6 — WALDEN GROVE
Nov. 13 — @ Sabino
Nov. 20 — @ Mountain View
Nov. 27 — TUCSON
Dec. 4 — CANYON DEL ORO
Dec. 11 — @ Sunnyside
Walden Grove Red Wolves
Oct. 30 — DOUGLAS
Nov. 6 — @Sahuaro
Nov. 13 — MARANA
Nov. 20 — @ Pueblo
Nov. 27 — @ Sabino
Dec. 4 — NOGALES
Dec. 11 — @ Canyon Del Oro
Amphi Panthers
Oct. 30 — SAHUARITA
Nov. 6 — @ Douglas
Nov. 13 — FLOWING WELLS
Nov. 20 — RINCON/UNIVERSITY
Nov. 27 — EMPIRE
Dec. 4 — @ Catalina
Dec. 11 — @ Rio Rico
Catalina Foothills Falcons
Oct. 30 — BYE
Nov. 6 — @ Ironwood Ridge
Nov. 13 — SAHUARITA
Nov. 20 —CANYON DEL ORO
Nov. 27 — CHOLLA
Dec. 4 — SABINO
Dec. 11 — @ Palo Verde
Douglas Bulldogs
Oct. 30 — @ Walden Grove
Nov. 6 — AMPHI
Nov. 13 — @ Rio Rico
Nov. 20 — SAHUARITA
Nov. 27 — NOGALES
Dec. 4 — EMPIRE
Dec. 11 — BYE
Empire Ravens
Oct. 30 — @ Rio Rico
Nov. 6 — @ Pueblo
Nov. 13 — TANQUE VERDE
Nov. 20 — SABINO
Nov. 27 — @ Amphi
Dec. 4 — @ Douglas
Dec. 11 — SAHUARITA
Palo Verde Titans
Oct. 30 — BYE
Nov. 6 — @ Catalina
Nov. 13 — SANTA RITA
Nov. 20 — @ Flowing Wells
Nov. 27 —@ Tanque Verde
Dec. 4 — PUEBLO
Dec. 11 — CATALINA FOOTHILLS
Rio Rico Hawks
Oct. 30 — EMPIRE
Nov. 6 — @ Santa Rita
Nov. 13 — DOUGLAS
Nov. 20 — @ Nogales
Nov. 27 — @ Flowing Wells
Dec. 4 — @ Sahuarita
Dec. 11 — AMPHI
Pusch Ridge Christian Lions
Oct. 9 — @ Yuma Catholic
Oct. 16 — THATCHER
Oct. 23 — @ Safford
Oct. 30 — @ San Tan Foothills
Nov. 6 — ALA IRONWOOD
Nov. 13 — FLORENCE
Sabino Sabercats
Oct. 30 — BYE
Nov. 6 — @ Sahuarita
Nov. 13 — SAHUARO
Nov. 20 — @ Empire
Nov. 27 — WALDEN GROVE
Dec. 4 — @ Catalina Foothills
Dec. 11 — PUEBLO
Sahuarita Mustangs
Oct. 30 — @ Amphi
Nov. 6 — SABINO
Nov. 13 — @ Catalina Foothills
Nov. 20 — @ Douglas
Nov. 27 — SANTA RITA
Dec. 4 — RIO RICO
Dec. 11 — @ Empire
Catalina Trojans
Oct. 30 — BYE
Nov. 6 — PALO VERDE
Nov. 13 — @ Rincon/University
Nov. 20 — TANQUE VERDE
Nov. 27 — @ Pueblo
Dec. 4 — AMPHI
Dec. 11 — SANTA RITA
Santa Rita Eagles
Oct. 30 — BYE
Nov. 6 — RIO RICO
Nov. 13 — @ Palo Verde
Nov. 20 — CHOLLA
Nov. 27 — @ Sahaurita
Dec. 4 — TANQUE VERDE
Dec. 11 — @ Catalina
Tanque Verde Hawks
Oct. 30 — BYE
Nov. 6 — RINCON/UNIVERSITY
Nov. 13 — @ Empire
Nov. 20 — @ Catalina
Nov. 27 — PALO VERDE
Dec. 4 —@ Santa Rita
Dec. 11 — BYE
Pueblo Warriors
Oct. 30 — BYE
Nov. 6 — EMPIRE
Nov. 13 — @ Cholla
Nov. 20 — WALDEN GROVE
Nov. 27 — CATALINA
Dec. 4 — @ Palo Verde
Dec. 11 — @ Sabino
