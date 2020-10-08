 Skip to main content
High school picks: Buena, Pusch Ridge Christian hit the road after winning season openers
Evan Lovett and Pusch Ridge Christian will travel to Yuma Catholic on Friday night for a game against the Shamrocks.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

One week into the 2020 high school football season, and the COVID-19 pandemic is already affecting one Southern Arizona team.

Salpointe Catholic, fresh off its 29-21 win over Casa Grande, has entered a two-week quarantine after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result, the Lancers moved Friday's scheduled game against Sierra Vista Buena to Oct. 23; next week's game at Phoenix Pinnacle is likely to be canceled.

Buena, meanwhile, has found a new opponent — Paradise Valley — for Friday night.

This week's slate of games includes just two Southern Arizona teams. But there's good news coming; Tucson should have a full slate of games in three weeks, virus permitting.

The Star’s Justin Spears breaks down and predicts how the two Southern Arizona teams will fare in their away games on Friday. Kickoff times are slotted for 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.

SIERRA VISTA BUENA (1-0) at Paradise Valley (0-1)

Where: 3950 E. Bell Road, Phoenix

What to expect: For the second week in a row, the Colts are playing an opponent that wasn’t previously on their schedule. Last week, Buena played — and beat — San Tan Valley Combs on two days' notice after Combs’ previous opponent, Queen Creek Cactus Shadows, had a COVID-19 team outbreak. Salpointe Catholic's cancellation this week forced the Colts to adjust; they'll travel to Phoenix to take on the Paradise Valley Trojans, who lost to Glendale Ironwood 42-10 last week. Buena played sharp in its first game without all-time passing leader Jovoni Borbon in Week 1, and should get it done again on Friday. It won't be easy, though. Call it 34-21. 

PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (1-0) at Yuma Catholic (1-0)

Where: 2100 W. 28th St., Yuma

What to expect: In typical Pusch Ridge Christian fashion, the Lions dominated last week by running the football. Evan Lovett rushed for a 60-yard touchdown on his first play, and the Lios cruised to a 41-6 win over Mesa Eastmark, a team playing its first-ever varsity game.

The Lions will have their work cut out on Friday, when they face a Yuma Catholic squad that held off a tough Phoenix Christian team 28-20 last week. The Shamrocks are led by sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth, who completed 15 of 22 passes for 244 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the season opener. If the Lions can pressure the underclassman quarterback, they should secure a win. Pusch Ridge Christian should sneak away with a 21-20 win in Yuma.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

