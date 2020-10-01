 Skip to main content
High school picks: Matchups, locations and predictions as fall football begins in Tucson
editor's pick

Salpointe Catholic will open its 2020 football season on Friday night. The team has a new coach, Eric Rogers, after Dennis Bene retired.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2016

’Tis the season!

The 2020 high school football season begins Friday night, though a full slate of Southern Arizona games is still weeks away.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only set back the start of the season, it also condensed the number of games to be played. Every week is a crapshoot because of the possibility of coronavirus outbreaks on teams and in cities.

Schedules can change overnight. Just this week, a matchup between Scottsdale Chaparral and Scottsdale Saguaro was canceled after a player tested positive for the virus. San Tan Valley Combs abruptly scheduled Sierra Vista Buena after its opponent, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, was forced to quarantine following a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Colts had two days to gameplan for Friday’s opener.

Pusch Ridge Christian and Salpointe Catholic are also playing Friday night.

All games will kick off at 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS; records are from the 2019 season.

BUENA (8-3) at San Tan Valley Combs (5-5)Where: 2505 E Germann Road, San Tan Valley

What to expect: For the first time since 2015, the Colts will be without quarterback Jovoni Borbon. In four years as Buena’s starter, Borbon threw for a school-record 5,666 yards and 46 touchdowns. The Colts will turn to 6-foot, 190-pound senior Nick O’Donnell to replace Borbon. He’ll throw to junior Keyon Taylor, who caught 26 passes for 692 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Running back Tory Walters, who rushed for 760 yards and five touchdowns in ’19, will occupy the backfield. Even on a week’s notice, Buena should win. Call it 24-13.

Eastmark (DNP) at PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (5-5)

Where: 9500 N. Oracle Road

What to expect: What’s the worst part about playing a brand-new school during a global pandemic? There’s absolutely zero film — from last season or preseason scrimmages — to watch, which could play in favor of the Firebirds when they visit Pusch Ridge Christian.

The Lions have always run the ball well, and workhorse running back Evan Lovett is back after rushing for 775 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago. If Lovett runs wild, it could be a long night for Eastmark in its first-ever varsity football game. Expect the Lions to cruise to a 35-14 victory.

Eric Rogers, the newest head football coach for Salpointe Catholic High School, speaks with local media at the school’s football training facility, on Jan. 10, 2020. Rogers is replacing Todd Schulte who was hired Dec. 13 to replace former coach Dennis Bene but stepped aside due to the time commitment required for the position.

Casa Grande (7-5) at SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (10-1)Where: 1545 E Copper St.

What to expect: Let’s take a look at who Salpointe Catholic is missing from a 2019 squad that qualified for the state’s first-ever Open Division playoff bracket: All-American running back Bijan Robinson, All-American safety Lathan Ransom, Oregon Ducks offensive tackle commit Jonah Miller, 11 of its top tacklers and coaching icon Dennis Bene.

On the bright side, Arizona Wildcats quarterback commit Treyson Bourguet is back under center for the Lancers and Robinson’s replacement, David Cordero, is expected to be one of the top running backs in Southern Arizona along with backfield partner Anthony Wilhite.

The new-look Lancers have limited varsity experience, but they’ve never had issues churning out talent. Salpointe doesn’t rebuild, it reloads; and there’s a reason MaxPreps.com ranks the Lancers as the fourth-best team in the state.

Expect them to win big, 49-20.

