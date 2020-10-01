High school picks: Matchups, locations and predictions as fall football begins in Tucson

’Tis the season!

The 2020 high school football season begins Friday night, though a full slate of Southern Arizona games is still weeks away.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only set back the start of the season, it also condensed the number of games to be played. Every week is a crapshoot because of the possibility of coronavirus outbreaks on teams and in cities.

Schedules can change overnight. Just this week, a matchup between Scottsdale Chaparral and Scottsdale Saguaro was canceled after a player tested positive for the virus. San Tan Valley Combs abruptly scheduled Sierra Vista Buena after its opponent, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, was forced to quarantine following a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Colts had two days to gameplan for Friday’s opener.

Pusch Ridge Christian and Salpointe Catholic are also playing Friday night.

All games will kick off at 7 p.m. and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS; records are from the 2019 season.

BUENA (8-3) at San Tan Valley Combs (5-5)Where: 2505 E Germann Road, San Tan Valley