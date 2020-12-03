High school picks: Stakes higher than ever as Salpointe Catholic, Pusch Ridge Christian play Saturday

No. 6 Salpointe Catholic (7-0) vs. No. 2 CHANDLER HAMILTON

What to expect: To finally get through Scottsdale Saguaro, which prevented Salpointe Catholic from winning back-to-back state championships in 2017 and ‘18, the Lancers didn’t need a legendary performance. All they needed was a positive COVID-19 test in the Saguaro program. It’s not the prideful way to advance in the playoffs, but the Lancers will take it. On two weeks’ rest, Salpointe Catholic will now face a Hamilton team that’s arguably better than Saguaro. Gulp. The Huskies have star power: junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol — who trimmed his college offers down to Florida State, USC, Michigan, Ole Miss and Florida — has thrown for 1,239 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Marchiol missed Hamilton’s 50-0 win over Tempe Corona del Sol in the first round last week with an injury. His substitute, Roch Cholowsky, completed 11 of 14 passes for 136 yards and received help from the one-two rushing attack of Noah Schmidt and Rodney Clemente. The duo combined for 326 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Hamilton has do-it-all sophomore Cole Martin, the son of former UA cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, at cornerback. Martin, who holds offers from Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and USC, among others, is averaging just over 20 yards per punt return. Hamilton is loaded, sure — but so is Salpointe Catholic. The Lancers’ defense has made strides, surrendering only up nine points, while scoring 66, over their last two games. If workhorse running back David Cordero and star quarterback Treyson Bourguet deliver for Salpointe this could be the game that makes Eric Rogers’ first season as head coach one to remember. The Lancers have the talent, but Hamilton is focused a possible revenge game against rival Chandler in the state championship. It’s a tough call, but we like the Huskies to advance. Call it 34-30.