High school picks: Stakes higher than ever as Salpointe Catholic, Pusch Ridge Christian play Saturday

There won’t be any high school football games in Tucson this weekend. But there’s still so much on the line.
Two teams teams will represent Southern Arizona as the abbreviated, COVID-19-impacted season winds down.
Fourth-seeded Pusch Ridge Christian will take on top-seeded and undefeated Yuma Catholic on Saturday night at Scottsdale Coronado High School, with the winner advancing to the Class 3A state title game.
Southern Arizona’s other private football-playing program, Salpointe Catholic, is one win away from playing for its first-ever Open Division state championship. Second-seeded Chandler Hamilton, playing at home, stands in the second-seeded Lancers’ way.
Both Salpointe Catholic and Pusch Ridge Christian will play on Saturday, but kickoff times vary. The Star’s Justin Spears breaks down and predicts how the two playoff contests will fare, with the predicted winners in ALL CAPS.
No. 6 Salpointe Catholic (7-0) vs. No. 2 CHANDLER HAMILTON
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3700 S Arizona Ave., Chandler
What to expect: To finally get through Scottsdale Saguaro, which prevented Salpointe Catholic from winning back-to-back state championships in 2017 and ‘18, the Lancers didn’t need a legendary performance. All they needed was a positive COVID-19 test in the Saguaro program. It’s not the prideful way to advance in the playoffs, but the Lancers will take it. On two weeks’ rest, Salpointe Catholic will now face a Hamilton team that’s arguably better than Saguaro. Gulp. The Huskies have star power: junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol — who trimmed his college offers down to Florida State, USC, Michigan, Ole Miss and Florida — has thrown for 1,239 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Marchiol missed Hamilton’s 50-0 win over Tempe Corona del Sol in the first round last week with an injury. His substitute, Roch Cholowsky, completed 11 of 14 passes for 136 yards and received help from the one-two rushing attack of Noah Schmidt and Rodney Clemente. The duo combined for 326 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Hamilton has do-it-all sophomore Cole Martin, the son of former UA cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, at cornerback. Martin, who holds offers from Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and USC, among others, is averaging just over 20 yards per punt return. Hamilton is loaded, sure — but so is Salpointe Catholic. The Lancers’ defense has made strides, surrendering only up nine points, while scoring 66, over their last two games. If workhorse running back David Cordero and star quarterback Treyson Bourguet deliver for Salpointe this could be the game that makes Eric Rogers’ first season as head coach one to remember. The Lancers have the talent, but Hamilton is focused a possible revenge game against rival Chandler in the state championship. It’s a tough call, but we like the Huskies to advance. Call it 34-30.
No. 4 PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (8-1) vs. No. 1 Yuma Catholic (9-0)
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 7501 E. Virginia Ave., Scottsdale
What to expect: The only blemish on Pusch Ridge’s schedule is a Week 2 loss to Yuma Catholic in early October. Since then, the Lions’ have outscored their opponents 210-20, an average margin of victory of 38.3 points. The Lions’ two-quarterback system of Ryan Fontaine and Hayden Hallett has produced 1,350 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Southern Arizona’s leading rusher Evan Lovett has 1,342 yards and 16 touchdowns through nine games this season, and has received help from junior Javier Grajeda who rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s Class 3A state quarterfinal win over Wickenburg. Pusch Ridge Christian’s offense is a well-oiled machine at this point of the season. The key to Saturday’s game for Pusch Ridge falls on the defense. Shamrocks quarterback Richard Stallworth sliced up the defense for 322 yards and two touchdowns when the team’s last met. And last week against Thatcher, Stallworth put up 423 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and connected with eight different wide receivers. This is another game that could go either way, but Pusch Ridge Christian is a different — and improved — team since its October game in Yuma. We think the Lions will punch their ticket to the Class 3A state championship. Call it 28-27.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!