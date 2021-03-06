 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school playoff brackets set in basketball, soccer; here's who's in
editor's pick
High school state tournaments

High school playoff brackets set in basketball, soccer; here's who's in

Pueblo’s Marcus Coleman reacts after making a basket in a win over Cholla last week. The Warriors are the No. 5 seed in the 4A state tourney.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona high school state playoff brackets for basketball and soccer were revealed Saturday morning, and Southern Arizona teams are well-represented.

In the boys basketball bracket, Catalina Foothills (15-1), led by future Arizona Wildcats walk-on center Will Menaugh, is seeded second in Class 5A. The Falcons moved up from 4A this season, meaning — among other things — that they won’t have to face rival Salpointe Catholic in the postseason.

Other Southern Arizona teams in the 5A bracket include No. 5 Sierra Vista Buena and seventh-seeded Nogales.

The Colts (9-1) are slated to host 12th-seeded Phoenix Sunrise Mountain in Sierra Vista on Thursday. Nogales (10-4) dropped the final games of the season to Salpointe and Buena, but the Apaches won their previous nine outings. If Nogales wins its first-round matchup against Willow Canyon, the Apaches could face Catalina Foothills in the second round.

Catalina Foothills Carson Peabody (5) breaks up Salpointe Catholic Tommy Irish’s (0) behind the back pass during the second period of Catalina Foothills 50-45 win against Salpointe Catholic at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on March 1, 2021.

Salpointe is seeded second in the 4A bracket. Despite losing star guard Evan Nelson, backcourt pal Jordan Gainey and forward Grant Weitman, the Lancers posted a 16-2 record in the regular season. Seniors Brady Ramon and Tommy Irish have coach Jim Reynolds in position to win back-to-back state titles.

The Lancers will have local company the bracket. Pueblo (13-2) has emerged as a title contender under first-year head coach Harry Whitaker Jr. Pueblo’s rise to the title contention is partly due to Fresno transfer Amari Carraway, who is averaging 21.3 points per game and has a helping hand in double-double producer Zach Morgan.

The fifth-seeded Warriors will face Gilbert Mesquite on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The third Tucson team to qualify for the 4A bracket is 10th-seeded Sahuaro (12-5). The Cougars will travel to seventh-seeded Glendale Deer Valley on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

In the 3A bracket, No. 8 Pusch Ridge Christian (11-5) will host ninth-seeded Gilbert Christian, while No. 16 Sabino hopes to pull off the upset at No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian on Wednesday night at 7.

On the girls side, 10th-seeded Rincon/University (11-3) will play its first postseason game in the 6A division at Gilbert Highland. The Rangers, led by do-it-all senior Madeline Green, are fresh off an overtime victory over No. 14 Tucson High (8-5), which is slated to play No. 3 Phoenix Xavier College Prep.

All first-round playoff games will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Four Tucson programs are representing Southern Arizona in the 5A girls bracket: No. 5 Flowing Wells, No. 9 Sunnyside, No. 14 Cienega and No. 15 Catalina Foothills.

In the 4A bracket, Sahuaro (15-1) — led by reigning Gatorade Player of the Year and future UNLV Runnin’ Rebel Alyssa Brown — is seeded third, below top-seeded Chandler Seton Catholic Prep (16-1) and No. 2 Salpointe (15-1). Tenth-seeded Pueblo Warriors (9-5) will be out of town to face Deer Valley.

Soccer playoffs brackets were also disclosed Saturday morning. The first round of the boys playoff season will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m., while the girls postseason kicks off a day later.

Tucson High (9-1-1) rolls into the 6A boys soccer as the lone team from Southern Arizona; the Badgers are seeded fourth. In 11 regular-season games this season, the Badgers only allowed five goals and recorded six shutouts.

The No. 12 Tucson High girls soccer team (5-4-1) travels to No. 5 Xavier.

Rincon/University’s boys team (10-3) checks in at No. 7 in the 6A field. The Rangers will host 10th-seeded Mesa. The 5A bracket includes No. 8 Nogales and 10th-seeded Sunnyside.

For the girls 5A bracket, fourth-seeded Cienega (8-1) and No. 5 Catalina Foothills (6-0-2) are set to host first-round matchups.

The Falcons will face No. 12 Ironwood Ridge.

Once again, Salpointe is the top Tucson team in the 4A bracket for both boys (No. 1) and girls (No. 3), with the Lancers’ teams boasting a combined record of 15-0-2.

Not far behind the Lancers in boys and girls soccer is Walden Grove; The boys are seeded third, while the girls are seventh.

High school playoff matchups

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

All games start Thursday at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Gila Ridge at No. 1 Peoria Centennial

No. 9 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows at No. 8 Gilbert Williams Field

No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain at No. 5 Sierra Vista Buena

No. 13 Goodyear Millennium at No. 4 Gilbert

No. 14 Glendale Apollo at No. 3 Glendale Ironwood

No. 11 Scottsdale Arcadia at No. 6 Scottsdale Desert Mountain

No. 10 Surprise Willow Canyon at No. 7 Nogales

No. 15 Tempe McClintock at No. 2 Catalina Foothills

Class 4A boys basketball playoffs, first round

All games start Wednesday at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 1 Phoenix St. Mary’s

No. 9 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain at No. 8 Goodyear Estrella Foothills

No. 12 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 5 Pueblo

No. 13 Prescott at No. 4 Flagstaff Coconino

No. 14 Scottsdale Saguaro at No. 3 Surprise Paradise Honors

No. 11 Tempe at No. 6 Goodyear Desert Edge

No. 10 Sahuaro at No. 7 Glendale Deer Valley

No. 15 El Mirage Dysart at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic

Class 3A state playoffs, first round

All games start Wednesday at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Sabino at No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian

No. 9 Gilbert Christian at No. 8 Pusch Ridge Christian

No. 12 Gilbert Campo Verde at No. 5 Page

No. 13 Yuma Catholic at No. 4 Coolidge

No. 14 Thatcher at No. 3 Snowflake

No. 11 American Leadership Academy - Ironwood at No. 6 Florence

No. 10 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert at No. 7 Fountain Hills

No. 15 Phoenix Northwest Christian at No. 2 Winslow

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A girls basketball playoffs, first round

All games start Tuesday at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Yuma Cibola at No. 1 Chandler Hamilton

No. 9 Glendale Sandra Day O’ Connor at No. 8 Gilbert Perry

No. 12 Phoenix Desert Vista at No. 5 Mesa Westwood

No. 13 Mesa Desert Ridge at No. 4 Mesa Dobson

No. 14 Tucson High at No. 3 Phoenix Xavier College Prep

No. 11 Phoenix Pinnacle at No. 6 Mesa

No. 10 Rincon/University at No. 7 Gilbert Highland

No. 15 New River Boulder Creek at No. 2 Surprise Valley Vista

Class 5A girls basketball playoffs, first round

All games start Tuesday at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Paradise Valley at No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel

No. 9 Sunnyside at No. 8 Gilbert

No. 12 Waddell Canyon View at No. 5 Flowing Wells

No. 13 Scottsdale Horizon at No. 4 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows

No. 14 Cienega at No. 3 Goodyear Millennium

No. 11 Surprise Willow Canyon at No. 6 Gilbert Williams Field

No. 10 Glendale Apollo at No. 7 Peoria Sunrise Mountain

No. 15 Catalina Foothills at No. 2 Buckeye Verrado

Class 4A girls basketball playoffs, first round

All games start Tuesday at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Surprise Paradise Honors at No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic Prep

No. 9 Flagstaff Coconino at No. 8 Goodyear Estrella Foothills

No. 12 San Tan Valley Combs at No. 5 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

No. 13 Goodyear Poston Butte at No. 4 Gilbert Mesquite

No. 14 Phoenix Thunderbird at No. 3 Sahuaro

No. 11 American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at No. 6 Flagstaff

No. 10 Pueblo at No. 7 Glendale Deer Valley

No. 15 Gooyear Desert Edge at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic

Class 3A girls basketball playoffs, first round

All games start Tuesday at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Wickenburg at No. 1 Page

No. 9 Gilbert Christian at No. 8 Yuma Catholic

No. 12 Safford at No. 5 Chandler Valley Christian

No. 13 Florence at No. 4 Thatcher

No. 14 Lakeside Blue Ridge at No. 3 Holbrook

No. 11 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic at No. 6 Winslow

No. 10 Globe at No. 7 Show Low

No. 15 Sabino at No. 2 Snowflake

BOYS SOCCER

Class 6A boys soccer playoffs, first round

All games start Tuesday at 6 p.m.

No. 16 Glendale Sandra Day O’ Connor at No. 1 San Luis

No. 9 Gilbert Highland at No. 8 Phoenix Desert Vista

No. 12 Chandler Basha at No. 5 Chandler

No. 13 Phoenix Pinnacle at No. 4 Tucson High

No. 14 Mesa Desert Ridge at No. 3 Phoenix Brophy Prep

No. 11 Yuma Cibola at No. 6 Mesa Dobson

No. 10 Mesa at No. 7 Rincon/University

No. 15 Mesa Red Mountain at No. 2 Scottsdale Chaparral

Class 5A boys soccer playoffs, first round

All games start Tuesday at 6 p.m.

No. 16 Lake Havasu at No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel

No. 9 Glendale at No. 8 Nogales

No. 12 Phoenix Washington at No. 5 Yuma Gila Ridge

No. 13 Buckeye Verrado at No. 4 Phoenix Paradise Valley

No. 14 Gilbert at No. 3 Glendale Ironwood

No. 11 Peoria Sunrise Mountain at No. 6 Gilbert Campo Verde

No. 10 Sunnyside at No. 7 Tempe McClintock

No. 15 Scottsdale Horizon at No. 2 Glendale Independence

Class 4A boys soccer playoffs, first round

All games start Tuesday at 6 p.m.

No. 16 Phoenix Thunderbird at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic

No. 9 Scottdale Coronado at No. 8 Cholla

No. 12 Canyon del Oro at No. 5 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

No. 13 Buckeye Union at No. 4 Scottsdale Saguaro

No. 14 Kingman Lee Williams at No. 3 Walden Grove

No. 11 Bullhead Mohave at No. 6 Tempe

No. 10 Phoenix Cortez at No. 7 Flagstaff

No. 15 American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at No. 2 Prescott

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 6A girls soccer playoffs, first round

All games Wednesday at 6 p.m.

No. 16 Chandler Basha at No. 1 Gilbert Perry

No. 9 Maricopa at No. 8 Mesa Red Mountain

No. 12 Tucson High at No. 5 Phoenix Xavier College Prep

No. 13 Mesa Mountain View at No. 4 Gilbert Highland

No. 14 Queen Creek at No. 3 Scottsdale Chaparral

No. 11 Peoria Liberty at No. 6 Chandler Hamilton

No. 10 Phoenix Sandra Day O’ Connor at No. 7 Phoenix Desert Vista

No. 15 Mesa Desert Ridge at No. 2 Phoenix Pinnacle

Class 5A girls soccer playoffs, first round

All games Wednesday at 6 p.m

No. 16 Glendale at No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel

No. 9 Waddell Canyon View at No. 8 Buckeye Verrado

No. 12 Tucson High at No. 5 Catalina Foothills

No. 13 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows at No. 4 Cienega

No. 14 Peoria Centennial at No. 3 Peoria Sunrise Mountain

No. 11 Scottsdale Desert Mountain at No. 6 Scottsdale Horizon

No. 10 Phoenix Arcadia at No. 7 Goodyear Millennium

No. 15 Surprise Willow Canyon at No. 2 Gilbert Campo Verde

Class 4A girls soccer playoffs, first round

All games Wednesday at 6 p.m.

No. 16 Paradise Honors at No. 1 Prescott

No. 9 Kingman Lee Williams at No. 8 Chandler Seton Catholic Prep

No. 12 Sahuarita at No. 5 Phoenix Thunderbird

No. 13 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 4 Flagstaff

No. 14 Deer Valley at No. 3 Salpointe Catholic

No. 11 Sahuaro at No. 6 Bullhead City Mohave

No. 10 Goodyear Estrella Foothills at No. 7 Walden Grove

No. 15 Glendale Cactus at No. 2 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Adia Barnes says Arizona's 'defensive intensity' carried team to 16-point win

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News