High school playoff brackets set in basketball, soccer; here's who's in

The fifth-seeded Warriors will face Gilbert Mesquite on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The third Tucson team to qualify for the 4A bracket is 10th-seeded Sahuaro (12-5). The Cougars will travel to seventh-seeded Glendale Deer Valley on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

In the 3A bracket, No. 8 Pusch Ridge Christian (11-5) will host ninth-seeded Gilbert Christian, while No. 16 Sabino hopes to pull off the upset at No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian on Wednesday night at 7.

On the girls side, 10th-seeded Rincon/University (11-3) will play its first postseason game in the 6A division at Gilbert Highland. The Rangers, led by do-it-all senior Madeline Green, are fresh off an overtime victory over No. 14 Tucson High (8-5), which is slated to play No. 3 Phoenix Xavier College Prep.

All first-round playoff games will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Four Tucson programs are representing Southern Arizona in the 5A girls bracket: No. 5 Flowing Wells, No. 9 Sunnyside, No. 14 Cienega and No. 15 Catalina Foothills.

In the 4A bracket, Sahuaro (15-1) — led by reigning Gatorade Player of the Year and future UNLV Runnin’ Rebel Alyssa Brown — is seeded third, below top-seeded Chandler Seton Catholic Prep (16-1) and No. 2 Salpointe (15-1). Tenth-seeded Pueblo Warriors (9-5) will be out of town to face Deer Valley.