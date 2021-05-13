High school playoffs: Cienega boys volleyball advances to championship; Sabino baseball punches ticket to state title game

Tucson's high school sports scene was bustling on Thursday with several spring playoff contests between baseball, softball, beach volleyball and boys volleyball.
After beating top-seeded Valley Christian 9-4 in the Class 3A state semifinals, No. 4 Sabino will play in its second-straight state championship game. The Sabercats won the title in 2019, and didn't play last season due to the pandemic.
Sabino will now face No. 2-seed Phoenix Odyssey Institute for a state championship on Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium at 4 p.m.
The Cienega boys volleyball team moved on to its first Class 5A state championship game since 2017. The Bobcats will turn to top-seeded Queen Creek Casteel on Saturday at Mesa Skyline at 3 p.m.
That's not all. Here's a look at what happened on Thursday — and what's next for the winners.
Division II (beach volleyball)
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 4, No. 6 Chandler Valley Christian 1*
*Lancers claim first state title in program history
Class 4A (baseball)
No. 4 Salpointe Catholic 5, No. 1 Canyon del Oro 1
Up next: No. 4 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Monday at 7 p.m.
Class 4A (softball)
No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande 6, No. 3 Canyon del Oro 5
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 9, No. 5 Surprise Paradise Honors 1
Up next: No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium on Monday at 2 p.m.
Class 5A (softball)
No. 2 Waddell Canyon View 11, No. 14 Ironwood Ridge 0
Class 4A (boys volleyball)
No. 2 Phoenix Northwest Christian 3, No. 6 Salpointe Catholic 1
