High school playoffs: Cienega in boys volleyball final; Sabino one win away from baseball title

Tucson's high school sports scene was bustling on Thursday, with several spring playoff contests in baseball, softball, beach volleyball and boys volleyball taking place.
After beating top-seeded Chandler Valley Christian 9-4 in the Class 3A state semifinals, No. 4 Sabino's boys baseball team will play in its second straight state championship game. The Sabercats won the title in 2019, and didn't play last season due to the pandemic.
Sabino will face No. 2 seed Phoenix Odyssey Institute at 4 p.m Saturday in a game that will be played at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
In boys volleyball, second-seeded Cienega advanced to its first Class 5A state championship game since 2017 with a 25-17, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17 win over third-seeded Gilbert. The Bobcats will square off against top-seeded Queen Creek Casteel at 3 p.m. Saturday in a match that will take place at Mesa Skyline High School.
Here's a look at what happened on Thursday — and what's next in what's sure to be a few days:
Beach volleyball
Division II state title gme
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 4, No. 6 Chandler Valley Christian 1*
Baseball
Class 3A state semifinals
No. 4 Sabino 9, No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian 4
Up next: No. 4 Sabino will face No. 2 Phoenix Odyssey Institute Saturday at 4 p.m. in a game that will be played at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Class 4A state semifinals
No. 4 Salpointe Catholic 5, No. 1 Canyon del Oro 1
Up next: No. 4 Salpointe Catholic will face No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite Monday at 7 p.m. in a game played at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Softball
Class 4A state semfinals
No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande 6, No. 3 Canyon del Oro 5
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 9, No. 5 Surprise Paradise Honors 1
Up next: No. 1 Salpointe Catholic will face No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande Monday at 2 p.m. at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium on Monday at 2 p.m.
Class 5A state semifinals
No. 2 Waddell Canyon View 11, No. 14 Ironwood Ridge 0
Boys volleyball
Class 5A state semifinals
No. 2 Cienega 3, No. 3 Gilbert 1 (25-17, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17)
Up next: No. 2 Cienega will face top-seeded Queen Creek Casteel at 3 p.m. Saturday in a match that will take place at Mesa Skyline High School.
Class 4A state semifinals
No. 2 Phoenix Northwest Christian 3, No. 6 Salpointe Catholic 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19)
Friday's games
Softball
Class 3A state semfiinals
No. 10 Tanque Verde vs. 3 Payson at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Empire vs. No. 1 Sabino at Amphitheater High School, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Baseball
Class 3A state final
No. 4 Sabino vs. No. 2 Phoenix Odyssey Institute at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Class 5A state final
No. 2 Cienega vs. No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel at Mesa Skyline High School, 3 p.m.
Monday’s games
Baseball
Class 4A state final
No. 4 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 7 p.m.
Softball
Class 3A state final
Teams TBA at Hillenbrand Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
Class 4A state final
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande at Hillenbrand Stadium, 2 p.m.
