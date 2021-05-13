 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school playoffs: Cienega in volleyball final; Sabino one win away from baseball title

High school playoffs: Cienega in volleyball final; Sabino one win away from baseball title

Canyon del Oro's Isaiah Pintor, 6, catches a fly ball during second round of the 4A State baseball championship against Notre Dame Prep at Canyon del Oro High School.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Tucson's high school sports scene was bustling on Thursday, with several spring playoff contests in baseball, softball, beach volleyball and boys volleyball taking place.

After beating top-seeded Chandler Valley Christian 9-4 in the Class 3A state semifinals, No. 4 Sabino's boys baseball team will play in its second straight state championship game. The Sabercats won the title in 2019, and didn't play last season due to the pandemic. 

Sabino will face No. 2 seed Phoenix Odyssey Institute at 4 p.m Saturday in a game that will be played at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

In boys volleyball, second-seeded Cienega advanced to its first Class 5A state championship game since 2017 with a 25-17, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17 win over third-seeded Gilbert. The Bobcats will square off against top-seeded Queen Creek Casteel at 3 p.m. Saturday in a match that will take place at Mesa Skyline High School.

Here's a look at what happened on Thursday — and what's next for the winners. 

Beach volleyball

Division II state title gme

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 4, No. 6 Chandler Valley Christian 1*

*Lancers claim first state title in program history

Baseball

Class 3A state semifinals

No. 4 Sabino 9, No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian 4

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 4 Salpointe Catholic 5, No. 1 Canyon del Oro 1

Up next: No. 4 Salpointe Catholic will face No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite  Monday at 7 p.m. in a game played at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Softball

Class 4A state semfinals

No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande 6, No. 3 Canyon del Oro 5

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 9, No. 5 Surprise Paradise Honors 1

Up next: No. 1 Salpointe Catholic will face No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande Monday at 2 p.m. at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium on Monday at 2 p.m. 

Class 5A state semifinals 

No. 2 Waddell Canyon View 11, No. 14 Ironwood Ridge 0

Boys volleyball

Class 5A state semifinals

No. 2 Cienega 3, No. 3 Gilbert 1 (25-17, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17)

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 2 Phoenix Northwest Christian 3, No. 6 Salpointe Catholic 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19)

Friday's games

Softball

Class 3A state semfiinals

No. 10 Tanque Verde vs. 3 Payson at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Empire vs. No. 1 Sabino at Amphitheater High School, 7 p.m

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News