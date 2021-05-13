High school playoffs: Cienega in volleyball final; Sabino one win away from baseball title

Tucson's high school sports scene was bustling on Thursday, with several spring playoff contests in baseball, softball, beach volleyball and boys volleyball taking place.

After beating top-seeded Chandler Valley Christian 9-4 in the Class 3A state semifinals, No. 4 Sabino's boys baseball team will play in its second straight state championship game. The Sabercats won the title in 2019, and didn't play last season due to the pandemic.

Sabino will face No. 2 seed Phoenix Odyssey Institute at 4 p.m Saturday in a game that will be played at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

In boys volleyball, second-seeded Cienega advanced to its first Class 5A state championship game since 2017 with a 25-17, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17 win over third-seeded Gilbert. The Bobcats will square off against top-seeded Queen Creek Casteel at 3 p.m. Saturday in a match that will take place at Mesa Skyline High School.

Here's a look at what happened on Thursday — and what's next for the winners.

Beach volleyball

Division II state title gme