High school playoffs resume Monday with Class 5A, 4A baseball showdowns

After a one-day break, high school playoffs will resume Monday afternoon with six Southern Arizona baseball teams squaring off.
Top-seeded Nogales will host No. 9 Scottsdale Desert Mountain in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Also in 5A, No. 11 Catalina Foothills will travel to No. 3 Buckeye Verrado.
In Class 4A, No. 4 Canyon del Oro will host No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite; No. 8 Sahuarita will play at No. 2 Walden Grove in an all-Southern Arizona game; and No. 6 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep will play at No. 3 Salpointe Catholic.
It's the start of what's bound to be a busy week of high school sports. Here's what the next three days look like. (Note: With the advent of double-elimination tournaments this season, more games could be added depending on how Monday's teams fare.)
MONDAY Baseball
Class 5A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)
No. 9 Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. No. 1 Nogales at War Memorial Stadium, 4 p.m.
No. 11 Catalina Foothills at No. 3 Buckeye Verrado, 4 p.m.
Class 4A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)
No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 4 Canyon del Oro, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Sahuarita at No. 2 Walden Grove, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 3 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY Baseball Class 6A state playoffs, loser’s bracket (double-elimination bracket)
No. 16 San Luis at No. 9 Tucson High, 4 p.m.
Class 3A state playoffs, first round (single-elimination bracket)
No. 12 Tanque Verde at No. 4 Pusch Ridge Christian, 4 p.m.
No. 10 Sabino at No. 7 Mesa Eastmark, 4 p.m.
Class 2A state play-in game
No. 20 St. Augustine Catholic vs. No. 13 Glendale Prep at Phoenix Thunderbird, 5 p.m.
Softball Class 5A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)
No. 9 Sunnyside at No. 1 Surprise Willow Canyon, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows at No. 3 Catalina Foothills, 5 p.m.
Class 4A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)
No. 8 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Sahuarita at No. 3 Canyon del Oro, 4 p.m.
Class 3A state playoffs, first round (single-elimination bracket)
No. 16 Yuma Catholic at No. 1 Sabino, 4 p.m.
No. 12 AZ College Prep at No. 5 Empire, 4 p.m.
No. 14 Tanque Verde at No. 3 Page, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis Division I team quarterfinals
No. 10 Rincon/University at No. 1 Phoenix Xavier College Prep, 3 p.m.
Division II team quarterfinals
No. 8 Lake Havasu at No. 1 Catalina Foothills, 3 p.m.
No. 10 Nogales vs. No. 2 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at Scottsdale Ranch Park, 3 p.m.
Division III team quarterfinals
No. 8 Chandler Prep vs. No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian at Hilton El Conquistador, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY Class 6A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)
No. 7 Chandler Basha at No. 2 Tucson High, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis Division II team quarterfinals
No. 8 ALA-Gilbert North at No. 1 Catalina Foothills, 3 p.m.
No. 5 Tempe McClintock at No .4 Nogales, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Sahuarita at No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 10 Ironwood Ridge, 3 p.m.
Division III team quarterfinals
No. 11 Tanque Verde vs. No. 3 Scottsdale Prep at Indian School Park, 2:30 p.m.
Photos: Salpointe defeats Flagstaff, 10-1, in 4A baseball playoffs
High School Baseball Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic vs Flagstaff
Salpointe Catholic's Conner Raetzman (2) slides into home plate behind Flagstaff catcher Tristen Figueroa (1) while Figueroa prepares to catch the ball during the bottom of the sixth inning in the first round of the High School Baseball Class 4A playoff game between Salpointe Catholic and Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 2022. Salpointe Catholic won 10-1.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
High School Baseball Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic vs Flagstaff
After hitting a three RBI home run and crossing home plate, Salpointe Catholic's Mason White (30) high-fives teammates during the bottom of the sixth inning in the first round of the High School Baseball Class 4A playoff game between Salpointe Catholic and Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
High School Baseball Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic vs Flagstaff
Flagstaff shortstop and pitcher Teague Van Dyke (22) tags out Salpointe Catholic's Jose Simon (88) as Simon tries to steal second base during the bottom of the sixth inning in the first round of the High School Baseball Class 4A playoff game between Salpointe Catholic and Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 2022. Salpointe Catholic won 10-1.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
High School Baseball Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic vs Flagstaff
Salpointe Catholic's Roman Basurto (22) catches a high fly ball during the top of the seventh inning in the first round of the High School Baseball Class 4A playoff game between Salpointe Catholic and Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
High School Baseball Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic vs Flagstaff
Salpointe Catholic's Mason White (30) hits a three RBI home run during the bottom of the sixth inning in the first round of the High School Baseball Class 4A playoff game between Salpointe Catholic and Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
High School Baseball Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic vs Flagstaff
The Salpointe Catholic Lancers hold up a Honda hubcap following Salpointe Catholic's Mason White's (30) three RBI home run during the bottom of the sixth inning in the first round of the High School Baseball Class 4A playoff game between Salpointe Catholic and Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
High School Baseball Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic vs Flagstaff
Salpointe Catholic's Max Smith (40) pitches during the top of the sixth inning in the first round of the High School Baseball Class 4A playoff game between Salpointe Catholic and Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
High School Baseball Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic vs Flagstaff
Salpointe Catholic's Josh Burke (8) throws his bat after getting the walk during the bottom of the sixth inning in the first round of the High School Baseball Class 4A playoff game between Salpointe Catholic and Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
High School Baseball Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic vs Flagstaff
After hitting a three RBI home run and rounding third base, Salpointe Catholic's Mason White (30) high-fives head coach Danny Preble during the bottom of the sixth inning in the first round of the High School Baseball Class 4A playoff game between Salpointe Catholic and Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
High School Baseball Class 4A state playoffs: Salpointe Catholic vs Flagstaff
Salpointe Catholic Head Coach Danny Preble, left, smiles after talking with Flagstaff Head Coach Mike Dobosh and the umpire during the top of the sixth inning in the first round of the High School Baseball Class 4A playoff game between Salpointe Catholic and Flagstaff at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. on April 30, 2022.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
