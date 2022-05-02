High school playoffs resume Monday with Class 5A, 4A baseball showdowns

After a one-day break, high school playoffs will resume Monday afternoon with six Southern Arizona baseball teams squaring off.

Top-seeded Nogales will host No. 9 Scottsdale Desert Mountain in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Also in 5A, No. 11 Catalina Foothills will travel to No. 3 Buckeye Verrado.

In Class 4A, No. 4 Canyon del Oro will host No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite; No. 8 Sahuarita will play at No. 2 Walden Grove in an all-Southern Arizona game; and No. 6 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep will play at No. 3 Salpointe Catholic.

It's the start of what's bound to be a busy week of high school sports. Here's what the next three days look like. (Note: With the advent of double-elimination tournaments this season, more games could be added depending on how Monday's teams fare.)

MONDAY

Baseball

Class 5A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 9 Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. No. 1 Nogales at War Memorial Stadium, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Catalina Foothills at No. 3 Buckeye Verrado, 4 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 4 Canyon del Oro, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Sahuarita at No. 2 Walden Grove, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 3 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball

Class 6A state playoffs, loser’s bracket (double-elimination bracket)

No. 16 San Luis at No. 9 Tucson High, 4 p.m.

Class 3A state playoffs, first round (single-elimination bracket)

No. 12 Tanque Verde at No. 4 Pusch Ridge Christian, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Sabino at No. 7 Mesa Eastmark, 4 p.m.

Class 2A state play-in game

No. 20 St. Augustine Catholic vs. No. 13 Glendale Prep at Phoenix Thunderbird, 5 p.m.

Softball

Class 5A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 9 Sunnyside at No. 1 Surprise Willow Canyon, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows at No. 3 Catalina Foothills, 5 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 8 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Sahuarita at No. 3 Canyon del Oro, 4 p.m.

Class 3A state playoffs, first round (single-elimination bracket)

No. 16 Yuma Catholic at No. 1 Sabino, 4 p.m.

No. 12 AZ College Prep at No. 5 Empire, 4 p.m.

No. 14 Tanque Verde at No. 3 Page, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Division I team quarterfinals

No. 10 Rincon/University at No. 1 Phoenix Xavier College Prep, 3 p.m.

Division II team quarterfinals

No. 8 Lake Havasu at No. 1 Catalina Foothills, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Nogales vs. No. 2 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at Scottsdale Ranch Park, 3 p.m.

Division III team quarterfinals

No. 8 Chandler Prep vs. No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian at Hilton El Conquistador, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Softball

Class 6A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 7 Chandler Basha at No. 2 Tucson High, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Division II team quarterfinals

No. 8 ALA-Gilbert North at No. 1 Catalina Foothills, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Tempe McClintock at No .4 Nogales, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Sahuarita at No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 10 Ironwood Ridge, 3 p.m.

Division III team quarterfinals

No. 11 Tanque Verde vs. No. 3 Scottsdale Prep at Indian School Park, 2:30 p.m.

