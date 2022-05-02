 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

High school playoffs resume Monday with Class 5A, 4A baseball showdowns

Salpointe Catholic's Max Smith pitches during the top of the sixth inning of Saturday's playoff win over Flagstaff. The Lancers will play their second-round game on Monday night against Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

After a one-day break, high school playoffs will resume Monday afternoon with six Southern Arizona baseball teams squaring off.

Top-seeded Nogales will host No. 9 Scottsdale Desert Mountain in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Also in 5A, No. 11 Catalina Foothills will travel to No. 3 Buckeye Verrado.

In Class 4A, No. 4 Canyon del Oro will host No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite; No. 8 Sahuarita will play at No. 2 Walden Grove in an all-Southern Arizona game; and No. 6 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep will play at No. 3 Salpointe Catholic.

It's the start of what's bound to be a busy week of high school sports. Here's what the next three days look like. (Note: With the advent of double-elimination tournaments this season, more games could be added depending on how Monday's teams fare.)

MONDAY

Baseball

Class 5A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

People are also reading…

No. 9 Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. No. 1 Nogales at War Memorial Stadium, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Catalina Foothills at No. 3 Buckeye Verrado, 4 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 4 Canyon del Oro, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Sahuarita at No. 2 Walden Grove, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 3 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball

Class 6A state playoffs, loser’s bracket (double-elimination bracket)

No. 16 San Luis at No. 9 Tucson High, 4 p.m.

Class 3A state playoffs, first round (single-elimination bracket)

No. 12 Tanque Verde at No. 4 Pusch Ridge Christian, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Sabino at No. 7 Mesa Eastmark, 4 p.m.

Class 2A state play-in game

No. 20 St. Augustine Catholic vs. No. 13 Glendale Prep at Phoenix Thunderbird, 5 p.m.

Softball

Class 5A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 9 Sunnyside at No. 1 Surprise Willow Canyon, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows at No. 3 Catalina Foothills, 5 p.m.

Class 4A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 8 Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Sahuarita at No. 3 Canyon del Oro, 4 p.m.

Class 3A state playoffs, first round (single-elimination bracket)

No. 16 Yuma Catholic at No. 1 Sabino, 4 p.m.

No. 12 AZ College Prep at No. 5 Empire, 4 p.m.

No. 14 Tanque Verde at No. 3 Page, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Division I team quarterfinals

No. 10 Rincon/University at No. 1 Phoenix Xavier College Prep, 3 p.m.

Division II team quarterfinals

No. 8 Lake Havasu at No. 1 Catalina Foothills, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Nogales vs. No. 2 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at Scottsdale Ranch Park, 3 p.m.

Division III team quarterfinals

No. 8 Chandler Prep vs. No. 1 Pusch Ridge Christian at Hilton El Conquistador, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Softball

Class 6A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination bracket)

No. 7 Chandler Basha at No. 2 Tucson High, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Division II team quarterfinals

No. 8 ALA-Gilbert North at No. 1 Catalina Foothills, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Tempe McClintock at No .4 Nogales, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Sahuarita at No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at No. 10 Ironwood Ridge, 3 p.m.

Division III team quarterfinals

No. 11 Tanque Verde vs. No. 3 Scottsdale Prep at Indian School Park, 2:30 p.m.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News