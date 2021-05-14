 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school playoffs: Sabino a walk-off winner in 15 innings; Sabercats to play Monday in Tucson
editor's pick

High school playoffs: Sabino a walk-off winner in 15 innings; Sabercats to play Monday in Tucson

  • Updated

It took 15 innings, but Sabino’s softball team is headed back to the Class 3A state championship game.

Riley Nelson drove home Izzy Armijo from second base in the 15th inning, and the top-seeded Sabercats topped fourth-seeded Empire 1-0 Friday night in a 3 1/2-hour long game at Amphitheater High School.

Sabino advances to Monday’s Class 3A state title game, where it will take on third-seeded Payson, which beat 10th-seeded Tanque Verde 2-0 Friday night at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix. Monday’s game starts at 11:30 a.m.  at the UA’s Hillenbrand Stadium.

The Class 4A state title game between top-seeded and undefeated Salpointe Catholic and No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande will follow.

Sabino is technically the reigning champion in Class 3A. The Sabercats won the 2019 state title as a No. 7 seed, beating Snowflake 14-2. Last year's playoffs were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at Friday's scores, and what's in store for the next few days:

Friday's scores

Softball

Class 3A state semfiinals

No.3 Payson 2, No. 10 Tanque Verde 0

No. 1 Sabino 1, No. 4 Empire 0 (15 innings)

Saturday’s games

Baseball

Class 3A state final

No. 4 Sabino vs. No. 2 Phoenix Odyssey Institute at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Class 5A state final

No. 2 Cienega vs. No. 1 Queen Creek Casteel at Mesa Skyline High School, 3 p.m.

Monday’s games

Baseball

Class 4A state final

No. 4 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 7 p.m.

Softball

Class 3A state final

No. 1 Sabino vs. No. 3 Payson at  Hillenbrand Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

Class 4A state final

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande at Hillenbrand Stadium, 2 p.m.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News