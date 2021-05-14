High school playoffs: Sabino a walk-off winner in 15 innings; Sabercats to play Monday in Tucson

It took 15 innings, but Sabino’s softball team is headed back to the Class 3A state championship game.

Riley Nelson drove home Izzy Armijo from second base in the 15th inning, and the top-seeded Sabercats topped fourth-seeded Empire 1-0 Friday night in a 3 1/2-hour long game at Amphitheater High School.

Sabino advances to Monday’s Class 3A state title game, where it will take on third-seeded Payson, which beat 10th-seeded Tanque Verde 2-0 Friday night at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix. Monday’s game starts at 11:30 a.m. at the UA’s Hillenbrand Stadium.

The Class 4A state title game between top-seeded and undefeated Salpointe Catholic and No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande will follow.

Sabino is technically the reigning champion in Class 3A. The Sabercats won the 2019 state title as a No. 7 seed, beating Snowflake 14-2. Last year's playoffs were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at Friday's scores, and what's in store for the next few days:

Friday's scores

Softball

Class 3A state semfiinals

No.3 Payson 2, No. 10 Tanque Verde 0