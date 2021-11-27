High school roundup: Lancers hang on in 5A quarters; Desert View's best-ever season ends

The No. 6-seeded Jaguars, who won 10 games for the first time in school history, had a hard time getting their offense going and fell to third-seeded Goodyear Desert Edge 31-13 on Friday in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Desert View couldn’t convert late in the first half, allowing Desert Edge to score before halftime and then were stopped on fourth-and-goal at the 5 in the second half when a touchdown would have turned the game into a one-score deficit.

“The play was good, it was a just a good effort,” Desert View coach Robert Bonillas said of the fourth-down play with 2:40 left in second quarter and the Jaguars down 13-7. “Had it gone our way then we are not talking about being down by two scores.”

The Scorpions (10-2) — whose only losses this year have been to to No. 1 Scottsdale Horizon and Glendale Cactus, who was the fourth seed in the Open Division — advance to the semifinals to play at Salpointe Catholic.

“I think we just made a few more mistakes than the other team, we could have capitalized a little bit better,” Desert View quarterback Oscar Barraza said.