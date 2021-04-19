 Skip to main content
High school softball: A look at the top teams, statistical leaders in Southern Arizona

051518-spt-HS SOFTBALL 5A

Cienega High School’s Anicela Parra kisses the championship trophy as the Bobcats celebrate their Class 5A state softball title in 2018. The Bobcats have won four of Tucson’s 271 high school state championships since 2000.

 Ralph Freso / for the Arizona Daily Star

The high school softball season is in full swing, and after a month's worth of games, the race to the finish line is on. 

Which teams have performed at its best during a season unlike any other? Which stars have shined above the rest? Here's a look at the best Southern Arizona teams, according to MaxPreps' rankings, and performers of the 2021 season. 

Top teams

  1. Sabino (12-0)
  2. Salpointe Catholic (11-0)
  3. Canyon del Oro (9-1)
  4. Tanque Verde (8-2)
  5. Mountain View (10-2)
  6. Empire (10-3)
  7. Sierra Vista Buena (9-2)
  8. Cienega (9-2)
  9. Marana (6-4)
  10. Ironwood Ridge (8-4)

Home run leaders

  1. Breezy Hayward, Cienega: 9
  2. Taylor Montgomery, Empire: 6
  3. Rachel Barriga, Ironwood Ridge: 6
  4. Kealey Myhre, Sahuarita: 5
  5. Jazmyn Gilliam, Sierra Vista Buena: 5
  6. Briannay Galvez, Sunnyside: 5
  7. Mia Casadei, Tanque Verde: 5
  8. Tatum Caldwell, Marana: 5
  9. Leah Salas, Sahuarita: 4
  10. Haidyn Warner, Ironwood Ridge: 4

Batting average

  1. Annika McLaughlin, Cienega: .674
  2. Anyssa Wild, Salpointe Catholic: .656
  3. Leah Salas, Sahuarita: .643
  4. Alina Felix, Canyon del Oro: .643
  5. Lucero Vasquez, Rio Rico: .619
  6. Kiana Garcilazo, Rio Rico: .609
  7. Ailani Rodriguez: .609
  8. Baie Ensio, Pusch Ridge Christian: .585
  9. Mia Casadei, Tanque Verde: .581
  10. Tatum Caldwell, Marana: .577

ERA

  1. Vanessa Brink, Empire: .50
  2. Riley Nelson, Sabino: .65
  3. Vanessa Candito, Empire: .80
  4. Alyssa Aguilar, Salpointe Catholic: 1.82
  5. Sydnee Wendel, Canyon del Oro: 2.02
  6. Samantha Sotelo, Ironwood Ridge: 2.38
  7. Kinyon Holt, Canyon del Oro: 2.56
  8. Kyrie Denny, Catalina Foothills: 2.57
  9. St. Augustine Catholic: 2.84
  10. Hailie Mann, Mountain View: 3.13

Strikeouts

  1. Riley Nielson, Sabino: 120
  2. Vanessa Candito, Empire: 82
  3. Vanessa Brink, Empire: 71
  4. Alizandra Bernal, Cienega: 63
  5. Kyrie Denny, Catalina Foothills: 61
  6. Hailie Mann, Mountain View: 60
  7. Sophia Griffith, Sierra Vista Buena: 59
  8. Alessandra Santa Cruz, St. Augustine Catholic: 55
  9. Jessica Thompson, Tanque Verde: 53
  10. Summer Simpson, Cholla: 47

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

