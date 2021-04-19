High school softball: A look at the top teams, statistical leaders in Southern Arizona

The high school softball season is in full swing, and after a month's worth of games, the race to the finish line is on.
Which teams have performed at its best during a season unlike any other? Which stars have shined above the rest? Here's a look at the best Southern Arizona teams, according to MaxPreps' rankings, and performers of the 2021 season.
Top teams
- Sabino (12-0)
- Salpointe Catholic (11-0)
- Canyon del Oro (9-1)
- Tanque Verde (8-2)
- Mountain View (10-2)
- Empire (10-3)
- Sierra Vista Buena (9-2)
- Cienega (9-2)
- Marana (6-4)
- Ironwood Ridge (8-4)
Home run leaders
- Breezy Hayward, Cienega: 9
- Taylor Montgomery, Empire: 6
- Rachel Barriga, Ironwood Ridge: 6
- Kealey Myhre, Sahuarita: 5
- Jazmyn Gilliam, Sierra Vista Buena: 5
- Briannay Galvez, Sunnyside: 5
- Mia Casadei, Tanque Verde: 5
- Tatum Caldwell, Marana: 5
- Leah Salas, Sahuarita: 4
- Haidyn Warner, Ironwood Ridge: 4
Batting average
- Annika McLaughlin, Cienega: .674
- Anyssa Wild, Salpointe Catholic: .656
- Leah Salas, Sahuarita: .643
- Alina Felix, Canyon del Oro: .643
- Lucero Vasquez, Rio Rico: .619
- Kiana Garcilazo, Rio Rico: .609
- Ailani Rodriguez: .609
- Baie Ensio, Pusch Ridge Christian: .585
- Mia Casadei, Tanque Verde: .581
- Tatum Caldwell, Marana: .577
ERA
- Vanessa Brink, Empire: .50
- Riley Nelson, Sabino: .65
- Vanessa Candito, Empire: .80
- Alyssa Aguilar, Salpointe Catholic: 1.82
- Sydnee Wendel, Canyon del Oro: 2.02
- Samantha Sotelo, Ironwood Ridge: 2.38
- Kinyon Holt, Canyon del Oro: 2.56
- Kyrie Denny, Catalina Foothills: 2.57
- St. Augustine Catholic: 2.84
- Hailie Mann, Mountain View: 3.13
Strikeouts
- Riley Nielson, Sabino: 120
- Vanessa Candito, Empire: 82
- Vanessa Brink, Empire: 71
- Alizandra Bernal, Cienega: 63
- Kyrie Denny, Catalina Foothills: 61
- Hailie Mann, Mountain View: 60
- Sophia Griffith, Sierra Vista Buena: 59
- Alessandra Santa Cruz, St. Augustine Catholic: 55
- Jessica Thompson, Tanque Verde: 53
- Summer Simpson, Cholla: 47
