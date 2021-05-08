High school softball: Scores from Saturday's state playoff games, and what's next for winners

Undefeated and top-seeded Salpointe opened state playoff action with an 11-0 win over Apache Junction on Saturday, part of a banner day for Southern Arizona’s softball teams.

Local teams went a combined 9-4 in the first round, with two of the losses coming to another Southern Arizona team.

Here's a look at the first-round matchups from Saturday — and who the winners will face on Tuesday in the quarterfinals:

Class 3A

No. 1 Sabino 10, No. 16 Thatcher 0

Up next: vs. No. 9 Winslow at Sabino on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

No. 4 Empire 12, No. 13 Pusch Ridge Christian 0

Up next: vs. No. 12 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert at Empire on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

No. 10 Tanque Verde 10, No. 7 Page 2

Up next: vs. No. 2 Snowflake at Snowflake on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

Class 4A

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 11, No. 16 Apache Junction 0