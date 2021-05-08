 Skip to main content
High school softball: Scores from Saturday's state playoff games, and what's next for winners

Undefeated and top-seeded Salpointe opened state playoff action with an 11-0 win over Apache Junction on Saturday, part of a banner day for Southern Arizona’s softball teams.

Local teams went a combined 9-4 in the first round, with two of the losses coming to another Southern Arizona team.

Here's a look at the first-round matchups from Saturday — and who the winners will face on Tuesday in the quarterfinals: 

Class 3A

No. 1 Sabino 10, No. 16 Thatcher 0

Up next: vs. No. 9 Winslow at Sabino on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

No. 4 Empire 12, No. 13 Pusch Ridge Christian 0

Up next: vs. No. 12 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert at Empire on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

No. 10 Tanque Verde 10, No. 7 Page 2

Up next: vs. No. 2 Snowflake at Snowflake on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

Class 4A

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 11, No. 16 Apache Junction 0

Up next: vs. No. 9 Poston Butte at Salpointe Catholic on Tuesday at 6 p.m. 

No. 5 Paradise Honors 11, No. 12 Sahuarita 3

No. 3 Canyon del Oro 11, No. 14 Sahuaro 4

Up next: vs. Glendale Cactus at CDO on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

Class 5A

No. 8 Sierra Vista Buena 3, Peoria Centennial 1

Up next: vs. No. 1 Surprise Willow Canyon at Willow Canyon on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. 

No. 5 Mountain View 6, No. 12 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 5

Up next: vs. No. 4 Queen Creek Casteel at Casteel on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. 

No. 14 Ironwood Ridge 4, No. 3 Peoria Sunrise Mountain 3

Up next: vs. No. 11 Goodyear Millennium at Millennium on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m.

No. 7 Cienega 12, No. 10 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 1

Up next: vs. No. 2 Waddell Canyon View at Canyon View on Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. 

No. 2 Waddell Canyon View 3, No. 15 Marana 2

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

