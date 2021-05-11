High school softball: Scores from Tuesday's state playoff games, and what's next for winners

The quarterfinal round of the Arizona high school softball state playoffs came to a close Tuesday evening, and nine Southern Arizona teams had a shot to move on to the semifinals.

Here's a look at the second-round matchups from Tuesday — and who the winners will face in Thursday's state semifinals:

Class 3A

No. 1 Sabino 9, No. 9 Winslow 1

No. 4 Empire 10, No. 12 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert 0

Up next: No. 4 Empire vs. No. 1 Sabino at Phoenix Rose Mofford Complex on Thursday at 8 p.m.

No. 10 Tanque Verde 5, No. 2 Snowflake 1

Up next: No. 10 Tanque Verde vs. No. 3 Payson at Phoenix Rose Mofford Complex on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Class 4A

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 15, No. 9 Poston Butte 0

Up next: No. 5 Surprise Paradise Honors at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic on Thursday at 4:05 p.m.

No. 3 Canyon del Oro 4, No. 6 Glendale Cactus 0