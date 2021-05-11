High school softball: Scores from Tuesday's state playoff games, and what's next for winners

The quarterfinal round of the Arizona high school softball state playoffs came to a close Tuesday evening, and nine Southern Arizona teams had a shot to move on to the semifinals.
Here's a look at the second-round matchups from Tuesday — and who the winners will face in Thursday's state semifinals:
Class 3A
No. 1 Sabino 9, No. 9 Winslow 1
No. 4 Empire 10, No. 12 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert 0
Up next: No. 4 Empire vs. No. 1 Sabino at Phoenix Rose Mofford Complex on Thursday at 8 p.m.
No. 10 Tanque Verde 5, No. 2 Snowflake 1
Up next: No. 10 Tanque Verde vs. No. 3 Payson at Phoenix Rose Mofford Complex on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 15, No. 9 Poston Butte 0
Up next: No. 5 Surprise Paradise Honors at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic on Thursday at 4:05 p.m.
No. 3 Canyon del Oro 4, No. 6 Glendale Cactus 0
Up next: No. 3 CDO at No. 2 Casa Grande Vista Grande on Thursday at 4:05 p.m.
Class 5A
No. 1 Surprise Willow Canyon 10, Sierra Vista Buena 0
No. 4 Queen Creek Casteel 5, No. 5 Mountain View 0
No. 2 Waddell Canyon View 4, No. 7 Cienega 3
No. 14 Ironwood Ridge 5, No. 11 Goodyear Millennium 4
Up next: No. 14 Ironwood Ridge at No. 2 Waddell Canyon View on Thursday at 4:05 p.m.
