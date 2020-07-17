High school sports can still happen if classes move online, AIA executive director says

In a reversal, Arizona Interscholastic Association executive director David Hines says high school athletes can participate in sports even if school districts across the state implement an online-only education model.

Hines discussed the fall season in a video chat posted to AZPreps365.com on on Thursday. He said the AIA's executive board didn’t see an issue with sports occurring even if student-athletes aren't on campus during school hours.

“If a school district determines it will go virtual for an extended period of time, as long as those kids are attending the schools that they are at, attending that school, that mode would not preclude them from participating. They still would be able to participate,” Hines said.

The statement is a change from two weeks ago, when Hines said online-only classes "takes us right out of the mix" when it comes to sports.

On July 3, Hines said: “As long as school is in session and you can go in person, then we can put together different modifications that we think we can be able to have a sport and compete. If there is no school, that takes us right out of the mix."