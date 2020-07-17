High school sports can still happen if classes move online, AIA executive director says

In a reversal, Arizona Interscholastic Association executive director David Hines says high school athletes can participate in sports even if school districts across the state implement an online-only education model.
Hines discussed the fall season in a video chat posted to AZPreps365.com on on Thursday. He said the AIA's executive board didn’t see an issue with sports occurring even if student-athletes aren't on campus during school hours.
“If a school district determines it will go virtual for an extended period of time, as long as those kids are attending the schools that they are at, attending that school, that mode would not preclude them from participating. They still would be able to participate,” Hines said.
The statement is a change from two weeks ago, when Hines said online-only classes "takes us right out of the mix" when it comes to sports.
On July 3, Hines said: “As long as school is in session and you can go in person, then we can put together different modifications that we think we can be able to have a sport and compete. If there is no school, that takes us right out of the mix."
Tucson Unified School district and districts in Vail, Catalina Foothills and Amphi are offering online-only options to their students. Schools are expected to open for in-person learning Aug. 17, but the date could be pushed back depending on what Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s decides. More should be known in the next week.
Hines said Thursday he’ll continue to follow the governor’s ordinances with respect to the fall sports timeline, noting the possibility the proposed timeline could be pushed back further. The AIA said last week that practices can begin Aug. 17, with football games beginning the week of Sept. 7.
“We may have to reduce the total number of contests that we have,” Hines said. "But unless we just flat get shut down, we’re going to have a plan that will allow kids to have some semblance of their seasons that we can compete.”
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.
