High school sports year in review: Tucson athletes, coaches had plenty to celebrate during trying year

May 17: Sabino outfielder Yesenia Romero drives in three runs as the Sabercats capture the 3A state softball title with a 4-1 win over Payson. Nielson strikes out 10 batters and throws a complete game.

May 17: Salpointe survives a late rally from Vista Grande to win 5-4, clinching the 4A state softball championship. Alyssa Aguilar belts a home run and earns the win in the circle for the Lancers, who finish the season with a perfect 24-0 record.

May 17: Salpointe’s baseball team strands 15 runners on base in a 2-1 loss to Gilbert Mesquite in the 4A state title game.

May 17: Sabino wins its second straight 3A state baseball title with 12-8 victory over Buckeye Odyssey Institute. Nathan Ortiz reaches base in all four of his plate appearances, and pitcher Tyler Welsh faces the minimum 12 batters through four innings.

May 20: Salpointe’s Brandy Kishbaugh and Andrea Owens beats CDO’s Katie Call and Morgan Harris in the Division II beach volleyball pairs semifinals, but falls to a pair from Phoenix Northwest Christian in the final.

May 24: Competing at the Arizona State Multis Meet, Bruce wins the heptathlon with a score of 4,559.

May 28: The Southern Arizona All-Star Football Showcase announces it will honor two former Tucson High standouts who recently passed away. The MVP award is named after Armando Rios, a former Badgers running back who passed away at age 51 in December. The Julian Barcelo Best Teammate Award will be given to two players and one spirit squad member. The Southern Arizona All-Star Football Showcase, a game featuring local football players as well as coaching legends Dennis Bene and Nemer Hassey, is scheduled for June 4 at 7 p.m.

Justin Spears Sports producer Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.