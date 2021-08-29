High schools countdown: After first DI offer, CDO's Sa'Kylee Woodard prepares for 'statement season'

Conversely, the star sophomore developed an awareness about an area he wants to improve in.

“I need to work on getting low,” he said. “Not just being low, but being consistently low. Doing it when I’m tired, not coming straight up.”

‘Being low’ refers to Woodard technique as a D-lineman in his pre-snap stance and then using the torque of his lower body to thrust himself to break free from the grip of the opposing offensive line.

At 6-3, Woodard’s upper body frame towers over other team’s lineman, but utilizing his lower body strength is what the CDO standout thinks could take his game to the next level.

Something new Woodard has incorporated into his workouts recently is CrossFit training in addition to weight training. The combination of the two, Woodard explained, is helping him gain the right kind of muscle for his position and shed a few extra pounds to be more nimble.

“I weigh 290 right now and my goal is to be 285 during the season,” he said.

With just four games in his freshman season, Woodard felt like he didn’t get a full opportunity to prove that he’s one of the best talents on defense in the state.