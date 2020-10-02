High schools countdown: Buena lineman Dominic Avant got faster, better during prep career

Buena’s offensive line coach worked tirelessly with Avant in recent years to increase the 300-pounder’s mobility without sacrificing his immense frame and strength.

“I’d do drills every day: jump rope, the ladder, anything you could think of that would make your feet faster,” Avant said. “And eventually over time I got faster.”

Said Thomas: “I think the simple fact is that he always wants to get better.”

Avant’s specialty is on the offensive line — he said he loves run-blocking and pancaking defenders — but he plays defense too. Expect him to start on the defensive line, too.

Proof he’s good: Another factor why Buena’s top lineman has been as dominant as he has is a credit to his ability to understand the game.

Avant knows how to approach different types of defenders from an offensive lineman’s perspective. Because of his girth, many players in high school won’t have the same stature or strength to match him pound-for-pound. It’s a blessing and a curse.

“I know I’m bigger and stronger than them, but I know they’re probably faster,” Avant said. “So I adjust off that fact that they’re probably just going to have to outrun me.”