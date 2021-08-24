High schools countdown: Buena's Keyon Taylor eyes trips to the end zone, playoffs in senior season

Proof he’s good: Even as a sophomore, Taylor stood out amongst his peers. In his first full season on varsity, Taylor put up more receiving yards and touchdowns than anyone on the offense, which included three senior wideouts.

“He's a playmaker. You know every team that we play is going to have to do some type of prep for when he has the ball in his hands,” Thomas said.

Taylor is now focused on becoming a better route runner.

“You can't just run like textbook routes that everyone knows: slants, posts and things like that,” Taylor said. “I’m trying to have a lot more weapons in my arsenal to be able to run.”

Thomas has talked to his teammates about his goals for the year, laying out a vision of how the team can make the playoffs. Having a winning season is about making the most of each week, Thomas explained, not getting too high or too low. The rest of the Colts have bought in.

“We didn’t have a chance my junior year, so that’s what I really want this year,” Taylor said. “I know that team feels that way, too.”

He said it: “I always think I'm the fastest on the field. I like to try to show that teams have to prepare for my speed when it comes to the games.” — Taylor

