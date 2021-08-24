High schools countdown: Buena's Keyon Taylor eyes trips to the end zone, playoffs in senior season

The Star is counting down the top high school football players in Southern Arizona. Up today: Sierra Vista Buena wide receiver Keyon Taylor.
Name: Keyon Taylor
Rundown: Taylor is a 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound senior at Buena.
Who he is: Taylor’s first career touchdown on varsity still gives him chills.
It was the opening game of the 2019 season, Taylor’s sophomore year. Taylor lined up on the outside against the Catalina Foothills defense on the Colts' own 5-yard line.
The nervous Taylor stepped back like he was going to take a screen pass, hesitated, and then went deep. The corner bit on the fake and Taylor burst by him into the open field ready for the ball.
“I remember looking back and seeing that ball in the air,” Taylor recalled. “I was just thinking in my head, ‘Oh man, I can't drop this.'”
Taylor ran untouched into the end zone for a 95-yard touchdown.
“I just love that play and that moment,” Taylor said.
Over the last two seasons, the Colts wide receiver has become one of the more well-liked players on the team, all while causing nightmares for the opposing defense. Taylor racked up a team-high 700 yards receiving and eight touchdowns his first year on varsity.
In last year’s shortened season, Taylor still amassed 300 yards and two touchdowns in four games.
“What's impressed me most about him is how he's become a better team player,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said. “He’s become a good team captain. He’s helping younger guys.”
Thomas, now in his seventh season coaching, remembers a time when it didn’t used to be that way.
“When he first got here, he was a little selfish,” Thomas said.
Things came to a head during a 7-on-7 tournament in the spring of Taylor’s sophomore year. Thomas called out Taylor for running a “lazy route”; Taylor disagreed.
“He talked back to me, so I sat him for the rest of the tournament,” Thomas said.
Taylor realized he had to change his mentality if he was going to succeed long term.
“He came up to me after the tournament and said ‘Coach, I’ll never do that again,'" Thomas recalled. “And he hasn’t done it again to this day.”
Taylor said that moment “changed him” and that he’s been committed to working on being a better teammate.
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot,” Taylor said. “There’s no point in being selfish in a team game. … I’m more focused on winning than myself.”
Proof he’s good: Even as a sophomore, Taylor stood out amongst his peers. In his first full season on varsity, Taylor put up more receiving yards and touchdowns than anyone on the offense, which included three senior wideouts.
“He's a playmaker. You know every team that we play is going to have to do some type of prep for when he has the ball in his hands,” Thomas said.
Taylor is now focused on becoming a better route runner.
“You can't just run like textbook routes that everyone knows: slants, posts and things like that,” Taylor said. “I’m trying to have a lot more weapons in my arsenal to be able to run.”
Thomas has talked to his teammates about his goals for the year, laying out a vision of how the team can make the playoffs. Having a winning season is about making the most of each week, Thomas explained, not getting too high or too low. The rest of the Colts have bought in.
“We didn’t have a chance my junior year, so that’s what I really want this year,” Taylor said. “I know that team feels that way, too.”
He said it: “I always think I'm the fastest on the field. I like to try to show that teams have to prepare for my speed when it comes to the games.” — Taylor
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA