High schools countdown: CDO's Stevie Rocker hopes to see field, shine before joining Wildcats

Proof he’s good: Rivals.com and 247Sports.com rank Rocker as a three-star recruit and one of the top prospects in Arizona. The running back landed scholarship offers from Cal, Nevada and BYU and received interest from Washington before committing to the Arizona Wildcats. He hopes to wear either No. 0 or No. 6 when he dons the red and blue.

“It’s super exciting,” Rocker said. “I’m excited to get myself out there and just start playing. … Playing for the hometown is something you don’t see often especially at the U of A, but getting the chance to be a hometown hero is kinda exciting to work through.”

Rocker plans to graduate from CDO in December and enroll early at the UA.

“It wasn’t the plan before, but that was way before the pandemic,” Rocker said. “After the pandemic came, it became a quicker process and it just seemed like a smart decision even, if we didn’t have a season.”

He said it: “He’s different, I’ll tell you that. I can’t really compare him to anyone that I’ve coached, but he’s almost like a Marcus Allen. Marcus had great breakaway speed and was long-strided, and when I see Stevie run, I think about that a little bit because of his long strides and big legs. Marcus was athletic and long, and Stevie is pretty much so.” — Peace

