High schools countdown: Cienega's Gabe Levy has sights set on 1,000 yards

Levy started the 2019 season playing linebacker and running back before moving exclusively to offense. In 11 games, Levy rushed for 982 yards and seven touchdowns.

Levy said although he performed at a high level as a junior, his “biggest weakness was not catching out of the backfield.”

During the offseason, Levy met with Cienega quarterback Ryan Swoger and other skill-position players to work on running routes and pass-catching.

The hard-nosed runner hopes to become a versatile weapon for the Bobcats and finally break 1,000 yards, which hasn’t been done by a Cienega running back since Francisco Dicochea in 2014.

“Last year was a decent season, we still need to work on some things, but I feel like this year will be a whole lot better,” Levy said. “I definitely could’ve rushed for over a 1,000 yards; I just needed to work on a couple things. … I’m just hoping I could rush for 1,000 yards.”

Proof he’s good: Levy was named the Star’s Player of the Week following his performance against Rincon/University on Sept. 20, 2019. Against the Rangers, Levy rushed for 145 yards and touchdowns on just seven carries. Levy currently holds scholarship offers from Washburn, Sioux Falls and the University of Mary.

He said it: “I don’t even know if we knew who he was as a freshman, and he’s just developed. We always looked at him as a wrestler-type kid, but in the last two years, he’s been one of our stars. … He’s got an opportunity to be a great player.” — Nugent.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.