High schools countdown: Cienega's Gabe Levy has sights set on 1,000 yards
High school football countdown

High schools countdown: Cienega's Gabe Levy has sights set on 1,000 yards

Cienega's Gabe Levy (5) sidesteps his way over Sunnyslope's Ashton Yurkiw (13) as he bulls inside the Viking five in the second quarter of their first round game in the 5A State Championships, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Editor’s note: The Star is counting down the 22 best high school football players in Southern Arizona.

Name: Gabe Levy

The rundown: Levy is a 5-foot-11-inch, 190-pound senior at Cienega High School.

Who he is: Ask any high school football coach whether they want players wrestling during the offseason, and there’s a good chance most — if not all — will say yes.

Football players who wrestle typically learn hand techniques and build strength. Most are linemen or defensive players.

Cienega coach Pat Nugent couldn’t recall a running back ever wrestling before Levy, who was the state runner-up in his weight class.

“Gabe is a beast. … He’s gotten bigger, stronger, faster and is just an absolute animal,” Nugent said. “He’s going to run over you instead of around you. He’s so strong and physical and that’s his mentality. He breaks tackles and it’s tough to break him down.”

The elements of wrestling have improved Levy’s overall skillset as a running back.

“Wrestling helps me a lot with balance, conditioning, teaching me to shrug off tackles and stabilize when I get hit after contact so I stay on my feet,” Levy said.

Levy started the 2019 season playing linebacker and running back before moving exclusively to offense. In 11 games, Levy rushed for 982 yards and seven touchdowns.

Levy said although he performed at a high level as a junior, his “biggest weakness was not catching out of the backfield.”

During the offseason, Levy met with Cienega quarterback Ryan Swoger and other skill-position players to work on running routes and pass-catching.

The hard-nosed runner hopes to become a versatile weapon for the Bobcats and finally break 1,000 yards, which hasn’t been done by a Cienega running back since Francisco Dicochea in 2014.

“Last year was a decent season, we still need to work on some things, but I feel like this year will be a whole lot better,” Levy said. “I definitely could’ve rushed for over a 1,000 yards; I just needed to work on a couple things. … I’m just hoping I could rush for 1,000 yards.”

Proof he’s good: Levy was named the Star’s Player of the Week following his performance against Rincon/University on Sept. 20, 2019. Against the Rangers, Levy rushed for 145 yards and touchdowns on just seven carries. Levy currently holds scholarship offers from Washburn, Sioux Falls and the University of Mary.

Cienega’s Gabe Levy (5) wrestles during the offseason, learning skills that help him run over — and not around — defenders.

He said it: “I don’t even know if we knew who he was as a freshman, and he’s just developed. We always looked at him as a wrestler-type kid, but in the last two years, he’s been one of our stars. … He’s got an opportunity to be a great player.” — Nugent.

Friday's games

Salpointe Catholic 29, Casa Grande 21: Running back David Cordero had the signature moment, scooping a low throw from Treyson Bourguet inches from the turf on fourth-and-8 from around midfield.

Cordero scampered across the first-down mark, and a few plays later Salpointe punched in a 1-yard touchdown to take a 29-14 lead.

Quarterback Treyson Bourguet, an Arizona commit, provided some awe-inspiring moments, including a 35-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to receiver Elijah Barclay. He finished 7 of 10 for 94 yards with one touchdown.

First-year coach Eric Rogers put the offensive workload on the shoulders of Cordero and running back Anthony Wilhite. They each had their moments, as Cordero ran for 115 yards on 14 carries and Wilhite added 51 on nine rushes.

Pusch Ridge Christian 41, Mesa Eastmark 6: Evan Lovett took his first carry of the 2020 season 60 yards for a touchdown, and the host Lions handily dispatched Mesa Eastmark.

Lovett carried the ball five time. Every rush went for either a big gain, first down or touchdown. He scored two touchdowns.

“It felt great to finally be back,” Lovett said. “Iron sharpens iron, so we’ve all been encouraging each other this week.”

