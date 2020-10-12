High schools countdown: Desert View's Serge Gboweiah one half of Jags' 'dynamic duo'

“Then when we both got to Desert View and met the summer leading up to freshman year,” he said. “From there we’ve been the dynamic duo. That dude is a solid friend for me.”

Desert View coach Robert Bonillas said having two talented running backs gives him team an edge.

“You got two kids with fresh legs all the time,” he said. “That puts more pressure on the defense.”

Proof he’s good: Gboweiah can recall the name of the play: “32 belly.”

Desert View was backed up at its own 8-yard line against Empire in the final game of the regular season. Bonillas called a run up the middle for the then-sophomore back. Gboweiah got the ball in his hands, and moments later, was in the end zone celebrating a 92-yard touchdown.

The Jags’ offensive line opened up a hole in the middle to get him to the second level of the defense; Gboweiah’s talent and speed took care of the rest. The tailback juked a linebacker and then split the cornerback and safety.

Gboweiah averaged 140 rushing yards per game as a sophomore, and had three games with at least 175 yards.

He said it: “This year I want to work on my elusiveness to make more people miss and then get over 1,400 yards again.” — Gboweiah

