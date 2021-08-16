High schools countdown: Duncan Hoover to be featured as Walden Grove's top receiver

“I’m just super motivated this season after not having a full year of tape,” Hoover said. “It drives me and all of the other players on our team, too.”

He spent the offseason training with former Santa Rita High School and Pima College product Cam Gaddis as well as former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kyle Day in order to maximize his potential. Hoover said the pair of mentors has helped him become more explosive, develop better route running techniques and increase his strength.

The Red Wolves’ receiver gained 25 pounds since last season, a development that’s caught the attention of the Walden Grove coaches during preseason practices.

“He’s one of the strongest guys on the team now,” Noble said.

Proof he’s good: In Walden Grove’s second game of the season last year, senior wide receiver Ty McDermott suffered an injury and had to exit the game.

Hoover, the team’s No. 2 receiver at the time, became Steven’s top target and torched the Cougars to set a school-record 13 catches for nearly 200 yards.

“I took that as it was my time to step up and really show what I could do,” Hoover said.