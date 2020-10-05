High schools countdown: Eddie Lopez seeing results from intense Tumamoc Hill training

The round-trip of 3.1 miles multiplied by three times totaled a 9.3-mile workout — not too shabby. Now that Sunnyside football is back on the field with games expected to start later this month, the Blue Devils’ leading tackler from a year ago is already seeing the results from his trips up Tumamoc Hill.

“Everything with my footwork, it helped me a lot,” Lopez said. “I’m able to push past the fatigue now.”

Proof he’s good: Even after leading the team in tackles in 2019 with 112, Lopez has his eyes set on more. As one of the young standout players for the Blue Devils squad that lacked a veteran presence last season, Lopez said two things stuck out to him about what he’s learned most in his first couple of years.

“Never give up, especially in the weight room,” he said. “The other is to always go 110%.”

That belief is consistent with head coach Glenn Posey’s that the weight room is the building block for achieving success.

“The weight room is the foundation of your program,” Posey said. “And what you do in teaching kids work ethic and the development of their bodies as well as their minds of breaking barriers.”