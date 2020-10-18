High schools countdown: Future Wildcat Treyson Bourguet has impressed in limited time on field

Now his junior season is limited with an already condensed schedule along with the team’s two-week quarantine after one player tested positive for the coronavirus. Bourguet may never play an entire season until his final hurrah at Salpointe, but he’s expected to show why he’s considered arguably the top player in Southern Arizona. The best has yet to come, according to Salpointe’s head coach.

“We’re going to see a lot of that over the next several weeks when we get to playing some more football,” Rogers said. “I don’t think we’ve really seen just yet where he’s going to come to shine. We still have a great surrounding cast and he just needs to go out there, take what the defense gives us and we’ll be just fine.”

Bourguet could end up being the most underrated quarterback to ever sling the ball in Tucson.

“When I’m done with this high school football thing, everyone will remember who I am and what I did even if that means I get to only play one full season. I’m just super excited and blessed to be a part of the Salpointe program and I just want to leave my mark.”