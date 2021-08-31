High schools countdown: Humble, hungry Serge Gboweiah has sights set on being Tucson's top rusher

“My goal is to hopefully get 2,000 yards this season,” he said. “I believe it’s an attainable goal. And when it comes down to it, it’s just about putting in that hard work and trusting my offensive line because I know my boys are putting in work, too.”

The running back knows he’ll be in competition with several talented rushers across Tucson throughout the season for that No. 1 spot, and plans to let his play on the field do the talking.

“I try to just focus on myself, because I mean at the end of the day, even if you know you're better than somebody else, it's kind of up to people outside to determine that,” he said.

Proof he’s good: Gboweiah still found a way to make the most of last season. In the team’s final game against Walden Grove, he totaled roughly 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 56-20 win.

“We were all feasting that night,” Gboweiah said.

What makes the Desert View ground attack so lethal — and unique — is that Gboweiah is one of two standout rushers.