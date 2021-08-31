 Skip to main content
High schools countdown: Humble, hungry Serge Gboweiah has sights set on being Tucson's top rusher
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High schools countdown: Humble, hungry Serge Gboweiah has sights set on being Tucson's top rusher

Desert View's Serge Gboweiah is widely viewed as one of the city's top running backs heading into the 2021 season.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2019

The Star is counting down the top high school football players in Southern Arizona. Up today: Desert View running back Serge Gboweiah.

Name: Serge Gboweiah

Rundown: Listed at 5 feet 9 inches and 160 pounds, Gboweiah is Desert View’s starting running back.

Who he is: Back in 2019, Gboweiah received a shoutout of praise on social media from a high school player in Tucson he admires.

That person was none other than Salpointe Catholic’s Bijan Robinson.

The end of the year rushing totals in Southern Arizona were posted on a list and circulating online. Robinson occupied the top spot with his historic senior season, but two spots under him was Gboweiah, who gained 1,404 rushing yards in just his second season of varsity football.

"He was like, ‘Good job, lil’ bro,'" Gboweiah recalled. “He just basically said he liked what I was doing and to keep it up. It was cool to hear that coming from him.”

The small act of kindness is still paying off.

"Bijan’s a really cool guy and to see him killing it at Texas is super motivating," the Desert View back said.

Desert View's Serge Gboweiah runs away from Sunnyside High School's defenders during a 2019 game.

Now heading into his senior season, Gboweiah is coming for the top rushing spot in Southern Arizona. He rushed for more than 300 yards over two games before the Jaguars' 2020 season got shut down.

“My goal is to hopefully get 2,000 yards this season,” he said. “I believe it’s an attainable goal. And when it comes down to it, it’s just about putting in that hard work and trusting my offensive line because I know my boys are putting in work, too.”

The running back knows he’ll be in competition with several talented rushers across Tucson throughout the season for that No. 1 spot, and plans to let his play on the field do the talking.

“I try to just focus on myself, because I mean at the end of the day, even if you know you're better than somebody else, it's kind of up to people outside to determine that,” he said.

Proof he’s good: Gboweiah still found a way to make the most of last season. In the team’s final game against Walden Grove, he totaled roughly 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 56-20 win.

“We were all feasting that night,” Gboweiah said.

What makes the Desert View ground attack so lethal — and unique — is that Gboweiah is one of two standout rushers.

One of Gboweiah's best friends, Carlos Alvarez, is the other. In 2019, Alvarez rushed for 1,078 yards. The two grew up playing against each other in youth football and developed a bond as kids that carried over to Desert View.

“Just being able to break 1,000 yards together made us closer,” Gboweiah said.

Even more impressive for two high school athletes trying to get to the next level is that they share playing time without complaining about the amount of carries they get.

“Me and him are just in sync,” Gboweiah said. “(We) don’t fight about playing time.”

Alvarez agreed that their friendship has made them both better football players.

“It’s exciting to play with him,” Alvarez said. “He’s a good practice mate and it translates onto the field really well.”

Alvarez also hinted at special packages this year that feature both him and Gboweiah in the backfield at the same time. The Jaguars plan to run sweeps, screens and some unique run plays to get the most out of their two backs.

“It’s going to be fun to watch us this year,” Alvarez said.

He said it: “My skill set that I’ve been working on this year is my jump cuts and one-step cuts because all it takes is one step for us really to make that move.” — Gboweiah

Thursday's Pueblo-Sahuaro game postponed

Thursday night's high school football season opener between Pueblo and Sahuaro has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The game has been rescheduled for Oct. 29.

The matchup was one of two Thursday night games in Southern Arizona as part of the 11th annual Coaches for Charity Kickoff event.

The other Thursday night game involving Flowing Wells at Amphi is still scheduled to take place as planned at 7 p.m.

Both Sahuaro and Pueblo will now open their respective seasons on Sept. 10. The Cougars travel to Phoenix Arcadia and the Warriors play at Rincon/University.

