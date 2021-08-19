High schools countdown: Ironwood Ridge's Jordan Thomas a force in offensive, defensive backfield

His coach senses the junior’s passion every day on the football field.

“He loves playing the game, you can see it,” Hardy said. “Even when we got pads on the first day of practice this year he said, ‘Coach, I'm ready’.”

As a freshman, Thomas spent much of his time learning from more experienced players on the team. It wasn’t until last season, a year in which the Nighthawks played just two games, that Thomas got his number called. The fact that he’s garnered as much positive attention as he has in such a short time span is a testament to Thomas’ attention to detail in his game.

“I’ve become more of a student of the game,” Thomas said. “I like watching film, I’ve really worked on my cuts and making sure they’re sharp. I make sure all my alignments are on point.”

Thomas shoulders a heavy load on the Ironwood squad. His coach anticipates his two-way athlete to take the majority of snaps in the backfield, then turn around and cover the other team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

Knowing a lot is expected of him makes Thomas eager for the season to start and the pressure that comes along with it.

“Nothing makes me more excited,” he said. “I’m ready for the competition.”