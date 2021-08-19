High schools countdown: Ironwood Ridge's Jordan Thomas a force in offensive, defensive backfield

Name: Jordan Thomas
Rundown: The 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound Thomas is a junior for Ironwood Ridge. He starts at both running back and cornerback.
Who he is: From the first moment Ironwood Ridge coach James Hardy saw Thomas in pads, he recognized he had someone special on his team.
“I knew the minute he stepped on the field that he could play football. I was very impressed,” Hardy said.
Thomas, a two-way player for the Nighthawks, comes from a football family. His father, Marvin, was a running back at Grambling State and is one of Jordan’s most ardent supporters and mentors.
“My dad’s always telling me, “If you want something, you’ve got to work your hardest for it,' " Thomas said. “He’s definitely been a big part of my success.”
That drive his father helped instill in Thomas has taken on a life of its own as the Ironwood Ridge standout has risen up the ranks of Tucson’s elite. Thomas’ relentless work ethic has secured him a spot as his team’s top running back and top cornerback.
“I just have a natural love for the game,” Thomas said. “I enjoy all the hard work behind the scenes that most people don't see.”
His coach senses the junior’s passion every day on the football field.
“He loves playing the game, you can see it,” Hardy said. “Even when we got pads on the first day of practice this year he said, ‘Coach, I'm ready’.”
As a freshman, Thomas spent much of his time learning from more experienced players on the team. It wasn’t until last season, a year in which the Nighthawks played just two games, that Thomas got his number called. The fact that he’s garnered as much positive attention as he has in such a short time span is a testament to Thomas’ attention to detail in his game.
“I’ve become more of a student of the game,” Thomas said. “I like watching film, I’ve really worked on my cuts and making sure they’re sharp. I make sure all my alignments are on point.”
Thomas shoulders a heavy load on the Ironwood squad. His coach anticipates his two-way athlete to take the majority of snaps in the backfield, then turn around and cover the other team’s No. 1 wide receiver.
Knowing a lot is expected of him makes Thomas eager for the season to start and the pressure that comes along with it.
“Nothing makes me more excited,” he said. “I’m ready for the competition.”
Proof he’s good: Over the summer, Thomas took an unofficial visit to the University of Arizona with senior offensive and defensive lineman Sam Benjamin.
“They’re both workhorses,” Hardy said of the pair.
The Nighthawks coach described Benjamin as one of the most underrated players in Tucson who’s strength as an offensive lineman helps Thomas excel in the run game.
Hardy became convinced of Thomas’ budding talent in 2020 when the then-sophomore scored a 50-yard touchdown run against Cienega. It wasn’t the touchdown itself that impressed Hardy, but the way in which Thomas did it.
“He bounced it outside and outran everybody,” Hardy recalled. “He does everything at that position that you ask him to do.”
As a corner, Thomas is equally as skilled and imposes his strength on the other team’s wideouts.
“He’s physical, he can play in space. He’ll come down and tackle anyone,” Hardy said.
He said it: “Most importantly, my dad is just keeping me level-headed through all the hype because he's been in my shoes before. It’s kind of like a déjá vu.” — Thomas
