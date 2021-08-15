High schools countdown: Marana's Elijah Joplin eager to show what he can do over a full season

“You control the game and you’re the guy, which I like,” he said.

Now the leader of Marana’s offense with a full season to look forward to, Joplin is adjusting to new head coach Philip Steward, a former standout linebacker at the University of Houston, and his offensive system, which Ramirez expects to be a trouble-free transition.

“I’m just excited to see him flourish and develop in Coach Steward’s offense, and just continue to develop as a player as he transitions going into his junior year, because the sky’s the limit for him with the offensive weapons he has surrounding him at Marana,” Ramirez said.

Proof he’s good: Not only is Joplin a star quarterback at Marana, he’s also a member of the Tigers’ basketball squad and a high-jumper for their track and field program.

He’s also tough as nails.

“First time playing quarterback, he takes a sack and tries to catch himself rather than taking the hit and falls and breaks his finger,” Ramirez said.