High schools countdown: Massive, aggressive Elijah Rushing wants to lead Lancers to state title

The Star is counting down the top high school football players in Southern Arizona. Up today: Salpointe Catholic defensive end Elijah Rushing.
Name: Elijah Rushing
Rundown: Rushing is a 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound sophomore at Salpointe Catholic.
Who he is: Rushing was born to be a football player. His father, George Rushing Jr., played tight end at the University of Florida from 1990-93 and was a part of Steve Spurrier’s first official recruiting class. Elijah’s older brother, George Rushing III, played wide receiver at Wisconsin and Buffalo.
"Growing up with them was really good, because they set a high standard and established that discipline to always keep working," Elijah Rushing said.
Yet football didn't become a part of Rushing's life until he was a middle-schooler. Rushing picked up the sports in the sixth grade, playing for the Sahuarita 49ers. He never looked back.
"It was a popular thing to do in my school, so I just tried it out and fell in love with the game," Rushing said. "I was playing basketball at first, but I didn’t like it, and I just wanted to try something new. … Just teamwork and all coming together for one goal. Basketball can be done one-on-one, and at the time, I was sort of lazy. Football just gave me a way to get active and get in shape."
Elijah gravitated to the defensive side of the ball. Defensive end is his primary position, though he said he could "dabble" at tight end if needed.
“I just loved learning the strategy of playing on the defensive line and formulating a play to beat someone. I love tackling and just being physical,” Rushing said.
Rushing compares his frame and skillset to Washington Football Team edge rusher Chase Young. Salpointe Catholic coach Eric Rogers sees the resemblance, too.
“He’s a tall, lengthy guy and can do a lot of different things the way he’s built, and he just has that drive,” Rogers said.
Rogers had 13 tackles as a freshman in 2020, as the Lancers went 7-1 and advanced to the the Open Division semifinals.
He should improve as he grows into his 6-5 frame. Rogers has been working with Salpointe Catholic strength and conditioning coach Carla Garrett during the offseason.
"She helped me immensely. A lot of the accomplishments I made in the offseason wouldn’t have been possible if she didn’t get me right in the weight room," Rushing said. "I never thought the strength I have could be at this level now, but Coach Garrett took me to another level."
Rushing has goals for 2021: Winning Salpointe Catholic’s first state championship since 2013, and completing each game with at least two sacks and two solo tackles.
For now, Rushing's biggest challenge may be practice. He's lining up daily against sophomore offensive tackle Luis Cordova, who currently holds a scholarship offer from the Arizona Wildcats.
“They’re going to go mano a mano and make each other better for the next three years,” Rogers said. “If those two continue to work, they’ll go to any college they want to go to. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
Proof he’s good: Rushing already has scholarship offers from Arizona and Arizona State.
Rushing was also invited to the 2024 All-American Bowl, which features the top recruits of the '24. The game will be televised on NBC Sports.
He said it: “There’s just not many kids walking around who are 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds when they’re 15 years old. He’s got that gift. But what makes Elijah special is not only does he have the physical gift that all of us wish we had … he’s got a work ethic that is second to none. The guy loves to compete and always wants to go up against the best, and he’s willing to go anywhere in the country to face them. It doesn’t matter if it’s a camp, if it’s a game, he’ll go anywhere, any time, any place to play against the best. He’s one of the most competitive kids I’ve been around. … Elijah is going to be able to do anything that he wants to do. I don’t know if the guy ever takes a day off. I have to force him to back off sometimes, because he only has one speed and that’s Mach 1." — Rogers