High schools countdown: Offseason workouts made Walden Grove's Sebastian Adamski stronger, faster

Editor’s note: The Star is counting down the 22 best high school football players in Southern Arizona, in no particular order.

Name: Sebastian Adamski

The rundown: Adamski is a 6-foot, 233-pound senior linebacker at Walden Grove High School.

Who he is: Adamski wasn’t on anyone’s radar a year ago.

Walden Grove head coach Corey Noble described his linebacker as “a well-kept secret for us.”

“Not intentionally; we weren’t trying to hide him or anything. … We knew what we had when he was a freshman but the way it worked out, he didn’t get a chance to really showcase himself and what he could do until last year,” Noble said.

Only two players in Southern Arizona had more tackles than Adamski’s 130 in 2019: Walden Grove teammate Rick Avelar and Cholla’s Matthew Velador, both of whom graduated in the spring.

Adamski and Avelar, a fellow linebacker, combined for 292 of Walden Grove’s 718 team tackles in 2019. Both were named to the Class 4A Gila Region All-Defensive Team in 2019.