High schools countdown: 'People are going to be scared' of Cienega DL Hunter Schlagel in 2020

“It’s kinda surprising how stuff off the field can help you with on the field,” Schlagel said. “It wasn’t really boxing, but it had certain aspects of that. It wasn’t necessarily karate, but it was very similar. … I think it’s going to make a noticeable difference, because last year I didn’t use my hands, I just used my strength. But at the next level that’s not going to work.”

Schlagel spent his long COVID-19 layoff working out and playing video games. Nothing else.

“He’s just getting bigger, faster and stronger, and his weight room numbers are crazy right now,” Cienega coach Pat Nugent said. “He’s as good of a defensive and offensive lineman that I’ve had. He’s just a violent kid that will just dominate right now.”

Now Schlagel is prepared to lead Cienega’s defense for one last hurrah. After three years on varsity, the seven-game season — slated to begin at Canyon del Oro on Oct. 30 — could be Schlagel’s best one yet.

“It’s been vigorous,” Schlagel said. “When I was a freshman, I had to sit there and think, ‘I gotta be all-in. I have to give everything that I have.’”