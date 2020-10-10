High schools countdown: Pusch Ridge Christian's Evan Lovett has rare combination of size, speed

“I’d be doing homework till 12 at night after practice, turning in my assignments on time, and then just still not learning everything and not doing well on tests,” Lovett said.

Lovett used football as an outlet to relieve the stress of school while also working with his family and the Pusch Ridge teachers to find ways to improve the ways he absorbs information in the classroom.

“We just completely reshaped it and have a formula for what we’re doing and now I’m doing good in class,” he said. “My processing speed now is getting close to the same level as others and I’m not struggling as much.”

Proof he’s good: Lovett was on pace his junior season to get close, perhaps even surpass, the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second straight season before a knee injury forced him out of the team’s final two games.

“It wasn’t a major injury, but it wouldn’t have been the best for me to go out and play,” Lovett said.

Still, he put up 775 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns in eight games. Add those numbers to his his 1,192-yard, 13-touchdown showcase in 2018 and there's no question why he's has already received a scholarship offer from Eastern New Mexico University.