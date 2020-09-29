High schools countdown: QB Montana Neustadter brings experience, balance to CDO's offense

As a senior, Neustadter will have to lead his team through a season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dorados met for the first time two weeks ago after preparing for the 2020 season virtually since March. Without 7-on-7 tournaments or summer workouts that are useful for developing team chemistry, CDO is fast-tracking its preseason prep.

“It feels a little rushed. I would like to spend a little time on the technique, but I don’t think it’s forced or anything,” he said. “We’re just ready for the season so we can settle in as a team.”

Neustadter and the Dorados are ready to prove they’re one of the top teams in the state after a disappointing first-round loss. CDO, seeded third, was upset by No. 14 Tempe Marcos de Niza at home.

“For me personally, it fueled the team,” Neustadter said. “We’re looking at that loss as motivation, because over the last three years, we’ve either not made the playoffs or we’ve lost in the first round. I just want to take that next step and get past the first round. … We have the weapons and everything to do it.”

Proof he’s good: Neustadter played full back and tight end until his sophomore season, when the junior varsity team needed someone to play quarterback.